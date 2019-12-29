Salman Khan and Family Visits Sister Arpita in Hospital After Birth of Niece Ayat

Salman Khan's family has more than one reason to celebrate this festive season. The superstar celebrated his 54th birthday on October 27 and on the same day his sister Arpita gave birth to a baby girl. The child has been named Ayat.

The entire family, including Salman Khan, his parents Salim and Salma, Helen and brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan visited Hinduja Hospital after the birth. Check out pictures:

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma, excited parents of Ayat, took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the news. Aayush wrote, “We’ve been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma”.

"I woke and checked my phone and saw the picture of Ayat. Nothing could have been a better gift than this to our family. She is beautiful.” Salman Khan was quoted as saying by news agency IANS on his birthday.

The Sultan actor also took his Twitter to thank his sister and brother-in-law for the “best birthday gift”. He also thanked his fans for the love and respect.

Salman wrote, “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank you Arpita and Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her and may she grow up and make everyone proud. Thank you for all the love and respect. You all have been very kind, thank you thank you thank you!”

Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 27, 2019

Salman’s Dabangg 3 has hit the screens already and he has Prabhudheva's directorial Radhe in his kitty. Radhe will be released in Eid 2020.

