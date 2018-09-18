Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur Mobbed by Fans at Jaipur Aiport; Watch Video

Salman Khan, who is currently busy filming his upcoming movie Bharat with Katrina Kaif, on Monday was spotted at the Jaipur Airport. The actor was accompanied by his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur to the Pink City, where both of them reportedly got mobbed by his die-hard fans.According to reports, Salman was there to inaugurate a centre for special children on the invitation from former Rajasthan tourism minister Bina Kak, who is said to be close to Khan's family.As soon as the actor landed at the Jaipur airport, he was mobbed by his fans. Apparently his fans were waiting for him since morning. And, the moment he made his way out of the airport, he got mobbed. In one of the videos, which has now gone viral, one can see how Salman's trusted bodyguard Shera and other security personnel struggled to keep crowd away from the actor.Meanwhile, Salman recently wrapped the Malta schedule of Bharat, which is an official adaptation of the South Korean film – Ode To My Father, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.The film will feature Salman sporting five different looks spanning 60 years. A crucial part will have him in his late 20s, looking leaner and younger.