Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor Twinning in This Throwback Pic is Gold

Actress Karisma Kapoor’s Insta game is one of the coolest in the Bollywood industry. Her frequent revisits to the past with awesome throwback pictures add an element of fun to her profile. She now took the opportunity to share another old picture of hers with Salman Khan and it’s indeed a blast from the past.

Karisma and Khan can be seen twinning and winning, in what seems like a Bollywood dance sequence. Without giving any information about the picture, Karisma has asked her fans to guess the film and the song to which they are dancing. She captioned it as, “Mood. Guess the movie and song?”

Check out the picture below:

Saving you the time and effort, the picture is from 2000 film 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge' featuring Karisma and Khan in the lead. They are dancing to the popular number, ‘Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai’. The film also starred Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher and Om Puri in supporting roles.

Just early this month, the 45-year-old actress had shared some memories from the sets of ‘Andaaz Apna Apna’, when the film had completed 25 years. This romantic comedy, starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles, was a big success at the time of its release and continues to remain a cult classic film.

