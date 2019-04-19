SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Are Painfully Philosophical in New Bharat Poster

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif- starrer 'Bharat' will release on June 5. The trailer of the much anticipated film will debut online on April 24.

News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2019, 1:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Are Painfully Philosophical in New Bharat Poster
Image: Salman Khan/Twitter
Loading...
Following in the trend of dropping character posters, a fifth one featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from Bharat was released by the makers on Friday. The latest one is in the timeline of 1990s and shows a slightly aged Salman an Katrina alongside each other, while some poignant words were used to describe it.

Salman took to Twitter and wrote, "Har muskurate chahre ke peeche dard chupa hota hai aur wahi dard aapko zinda rakhta hai!" (There is some pain hiding behind a smiling face and that pain keeps one going)

The poster reveals Salman and Katrina at the gates of Indian-Pakistan border, where the characters find themselves surrounded by tall, barbed fences. Salman, for this one, is dressed in a purple shirt and checkered dark-brown blazer, while Katrina can be seen in a detailed saree, with her wavy hairdo and black bindi. Both the characters are gazing off at a distance.




Before the trailer releases on April 24, Salman is keeping his fans guessing over what the film, and his role in it, will be about. The only information that can be deconstructed from the several posters is that Bharat is a period drama that unfolds over several decades.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously worked with Salman and Katrina in the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat is the official adaptation of South Korean film Ode to My Father (2014) and features Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, and Aasif Sheikh in important roles.

Produced by T-Series and Salman Khan Films, Bharat has been shot in Mumbai, Chandigarh and Malta and is slated to release this Eid on June 5.

Also read: Meet Salman Khan As Dashing Navy Officer in New Bharat Poster

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram