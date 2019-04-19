English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Are Painfully Philosophical in New Bharat Poster
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif- starrer 'Bharat' will release on June 5. The trailer of the much anticipated film will debut online on April 24.
Image: Salman Khan/Twitter
Loading...
Following in the trend of dropping character posters, a fifth one featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from Bharat was released by the makers on Friday. The latest one is in the timeline of 1990s and shows a slightly aged Salman an Katrina alongside each other, while some poignant words were used to describe it.
Salman took to Twitter and wrote, "Har muskurate chahre ke peeche dard chupa hota hai aur wahi dard aapko zinda rakhta hai!" (There is some pain hiding behind a smiling face and that pain keeps one going)
The poster reveals Salman and Katrina at the gates of Indian-Pakistan border, where the characters find themselves surrounded by tall, barbed fences. Salman, for this one, is dressed in a purple shirt and checkered dark-brown blazer, while Katrina can be seen in a detailed saree, with her wavy hairdo and black bindi. Both the characters are gazing off at a distance.
Before the trailer releases on April 24, Salman is keeping his fans guessing over what the film, and his role in it, will be about. The only information that can be deconstructed from the several posters is that Bharat is a period drama that unfolds over several decades.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously worked with Salman and Katrina in the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat is the official adaptation of South Korean film Ode to My Father (2014) and features Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, and Aasif Sheikh in important roles.
Produced by T-Series and Salman Khan Films, Bharat has been shot in Mumbai, Chandigarh and Malta and is slated to release this Eid on June 5.
Also read: Meet Salman Khan As Dashing Navy Officer in New Bharat Poster
Follow @News18Movies for more
Salman took to Twitter and wrote, "Har muskurate chahre ke peeche dard chupa hota hai aur wahi dard aapko zinda rakhta hai!" (There is some pain hiding behind a smiling face and that pain keeps one going)
The poster reveals Salman and Katrina at the gates of Indian-Pakistan border, where the characters find themselves surrounded by tall, barbed fences. Salman, for this one, is dressed in a purple shirt and checkered dark-brown blazer, while Katrina can be seen in a detailed saree, with her wavy hairdo and black bindi. Both the characters are gazing off at a distance.
Har muskurate chahre ke peeche dard chupa hota hai aur wahi dard aapko zinda rakhta hai! 💪🏻 #BharatKaVaada@Bharat_TheFilm @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @itsBhushanKumar #KatrinaKaif #Tabu @bindasbhidu @WhoSunilGrover @nikhilnamit @reellifeprodn @SKFilmsOfficial @TSeries pic.twitter.com/RNgEI3bMMZ— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 19, 2019
Before the trailer releases on April 24, Salman is keeping his fans guessing over what the film, and his role in it, will be about. The only information that can be deconstructed from the several posters is that Bharat is a period drama that unfolds over several decades.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously worked with Salman and Katrina in the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat is the official adaptation of South Korean film Ode to My Father (2014) and features Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, and Aasif Sheikh in important roles.
Produced by T-Series and Salman Khan Films, Bharat has been shot in Mumbai, Chandigarh and Malta and is slated to release this Eid on June 5.
Also read: Meet Salman Khan As Dashing Navy Officer in New Bharat Poster
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Harleen Sethi Pens Emotional Poem, Writes 'Breakups don't Break Me’
- Avita Liber NS13A Review: The Best Slim Mainstream Laptop You Have Probably Never Heard of
- Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Press Renders Reveal Notchless Display, 3.5mm Audio Jack
- Jason Momoa Aka Khal Drogo of 'GoT' Just Broke the Internet By Shaving His Beard
- 7-Year-Old Fan Misses Chance to See Rahul Gandhi, Gets Phone Call from Congress President
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results