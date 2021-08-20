Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Head to Russia for Tiger 3 Shoot, Greet Paparazzi at Airport

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif jetted off to Russia to begin the shoot for their upcoming film Tiger 3. The action-thriller, backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), features Salman and Katrina as spy agents - Tiger and Zoya. Salman and Katrina were spotted at Mumbai airport, twinning in black outfits. Even though they arrived separately at the airport, the duo was flying together with the film’s crew.

Katrina looked stunning in a black hoodie and denim. She teamed her look with thigh-high leather boots. Salman also opted for a casual look. He wore a solid black t-shirt with distressed jeans and red shoes. The actors even waved at paparazzi stationed outside the airport.

Tiger 3 will mark first collaboration between Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan. Also, it’s for the first time that Emraan is working on a YRF project. He has been roped in to play the villain in the third installment.

Ek Tha Tiger (2012), the first movie in the franchise, chronicled the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Kaif) during an investigation.

The sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), saw Tiger and Zoya go on a mission to save a group of hostages held by a militant terrorist organization in Iraq. The film was said to be inspired by the 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by ISIL (the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant).

Ek Tha Tiger was helmed by Kabir Khan, while the second film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Maneesh Sharma will be directing the third installment.

