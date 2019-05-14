Take the pledge to vote

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Share a Light Moment While Promoting Bharat, See Pic

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are busy promoting their upcoming film 'Bharat,' set to release on June 5.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2019, 5:37 PM IST
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Share a Light Moment While Promoting Bharat, See Pic
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are busy building up to their upcoming release Bharat, with promotional tours across the country, were snapped having an adorable moment. The image shows Katrina holding a baby in her arms, while Salman goofs around by making horns around the child's head with his fingers. See picture here:




Salman and Katrina are returning on screen after their hugely successful venture Tiger Zinda Hai that released in 2017. In Bharat, Katrina will play Salman's love interest Kumud Raina, a office-going character and Bharat's (Salman Khan's character in the film) boss and overseer. Fans got a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry on screen with a couple of songs that have released featuring the two stars. Chashni is a romantic track, while Aithey Aa is touted as a wedding track.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Steals the Show in Satin Blazer During Jonas Brothers Performance

Bharat is going to debut in cinemas on June 5. The period drama film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, stars the likes of Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Aasif Sheikh in other pivotal roles. Salman's film will be releasing on the same day as India's first match against South Africa at the ICC World Cup 2019.

On the matter of the two big events coinciding, Ali Abbas said that the fact does not worry him. He is confident that his film will do well, and that this clash will only mean more entertainment for Indians in June.

Also Read: This is Why Salman Khan is Named 'Bharat' in His Next Film

