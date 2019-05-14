English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Share a Light Moment While Promoting Bharat, See Pic
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are busy promoting their upcoming film 'Bharat,' set to release on June 5.
A Still from Chashni
Loading...
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are busy building up to their upcoming release Bharat, with promotional tours across the country, were snapped having an adorable moment. The image shows Katrina holding a baby in her arms, while Salman goofs around by making horns around the child's head with his fingers. See picture here:
Salman and Katrina are returning on screen after their hugely successful venture Tiger Zinda Hai that released in 2017. In Bharat, Katrina will play Salman's love interest Kumud Raina, a office-going character and Bharat's (Salman Khan's character in the film) boss and overseer. Fans got a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry on screen with a couple of songs that have released featuring the two stars. Chashni is a romantic track, while Aithey Aa is touted as a wedding track.
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Steals the Show in Satin Blazer During Jonas Brothers Performance
Bharat is going to debut in cinemas on June 5. The period drama film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, stars the likes of Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Aasif Sheikh in other pivotal roles. Salman's film will be releasing on the same day as India's first match against South Africa at the ICC World Cup 2019.
On the matter of the two big events coinciding, Ali Abbas said that the fact does not worry him. He is confident that his film will do well, and that this clash will only mean more entertainment for Indians in June.
Also Read: This is Why Salman Khan is Named 'Bharat' in His Next Film
Follow @News18Movies for more
.@beingsalmankhan gets goofy during #Bharat promotions. pic.twitter.com/bEtMrknuuT— Filmfare (@filmfare) May 14, 2019
Salman and Katrina are returning on screen after their hugely successful venture Tiger Zinda Hai that released in 2017. In Bharat, Katrina will play Salman's love interest Kumud Raina, a office-going character and Bharat's (Salman Khan's character in the film) boss and overseer. Fans got a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry on screen with a couple of songs that have released featuring the two stars. Chashni is a romantic track, while Aithey Aa is touted as a wedding track.
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Steals the Show in Satin Blazer During Jonas Brothers Performance
Bharat is going to debut in cinemas on June 5. The period drama film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, stars the likes of Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Aasif Sheikh in other pivotal roles. Salman's film will be releasing on the same day as India's first match against South Africa at the ICC World Cup 2019.
On the matter of the two big events coinciding, Ali Abbas said that the fact does not worry him. He is confident that his film will do well, and that this clash will only mean more entertainment for Indians in June.
Also Read: This is Why Salman Khan is Named 'Bharat' in His Next Film
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Student of the Year 2 Collections Drop to Half on Day 4, Karan Johar Film on a Decline
- Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo Trying Out Wigs for Avengers Endgame will Crack You Up
- 'RCB Girl' Opens up About the 'Abuse, Trauma and Mental Torture' after She Went 'Viral'
- Shane Watson Batting With a Bleeding Knee in IPL Final Has Left Fans Speechless
- The World’s Smallest Pixels Have a Heart Made of Gold
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results