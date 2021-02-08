Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to Begin Filming Tiger 3 in Turkey Next Month?

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will kick-start the shooting of their much-anticipated film Tiger 3 from March onwards. However, there will be a change in location as the entire team is planning to head to Istanbul first instead of UAE owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Director Maneesh Sharma and producer Aditya Chopra are keen on starting the shooting on time. They have already sent a recce to both the locations to get brief information about the possibility of shooting for the film. The final call will be taken on the basis of further reports.

A source close to them has informed the same to Mid-Day. "Aditya wants to begin the film on schedule. Since the UAE is witnessing a spike in cases, Maneesh and he are now discussing the possibility of heading to Istanbul first and wrapping up the required portions with Salman." It was also revealed that Salman has given his bulk dates from March for the shooting of the film.

In the movie, Salman will be seen sporting a lean look for which he will get trained by the fitness expert Rajendra Dhole, who has also worked with Tiger Shroff, Aayush Sharma and Disha Patani earlier. Rajesh Rai, who trained him for Dabangg 3, will also keep a watch on his training.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy shooting for an action flick Antim: The Final Truth with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. In the movie, Aayush will be seen playing the antagonist while Salman will be portraying the character of a Sikh cop. The film will also feature Pragya Jaiswal and Mahima Makwana in lead roles. The action-packed drama will release by this year. He also has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to release this year on Eid.