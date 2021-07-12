Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to Fly Abroad to Film 'Tiger 3' in Europe: Reports

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, who are currently shooting Tiger 3 will fly abroad to film the foreign schedules of the film. According to a latest report, Salman will be flying on August 13, where he will be joined by Katrina and Emraan later in the month. The crew will be shooting the solo sequences with Salman first.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the actors will film in various locations back to back for a 50-days schedule. After excessive recce, Austria, Morocco, Turkey, and Russia have been chosen for the schedule. The team will also stop for a brief stop in the United Arab Emirates. According to the publication, the team was also eyeing Ireland, Greece, France and Spain but it is unclear whether they will be able to film in those countries.

The film will have high-octane action sequences and hence the makers have roped in action directors from different regions. According to the reports, the budget of Tiger 3’s foreign schedule is Rs 300 crore. Producer Aditya Chopra, who is bankrolling the film under Yash Raj Films has asked the makers to shoot the film in the format which will be enjoyed by people on the widest screens, states the publication.

After Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3 will be directed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman Khan will reprise his character of RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore or Tiger, whereas Katrina Kaif will be back as ISI agent Zoya Rathore. Emraan Hasmi will play the villain in the film. It is also reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan will be in the same spy universe as Tiger 3 and hence Salman and Katrina will be making a cameo in the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here