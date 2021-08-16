Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to Fly Off to Russia for Tiger 3 Shoot: Reports

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to shoot the international leg of their upcoming film, Tiger 3. Earlier, they were shooting in Yash Raj Film’s studio in Mumbai. According to a report, the actors will be flown to Russia by Aditya Chopra via charter on August 18. The report also states that the shoot will go on for over a month and the cast and crew will be flying to other international venues as well, including Turkey and Australia.

According to Pinkvilla, a source said, “YRF is chartering everyone including Salman, Katrina, director Maneesh Sharma, the entire cast and crew for this intense international leg that will see the team pull off some spectacular shooting schedules! Team Tiger takes off on 18th August’21! The direction team under Maneesh has prepped for months for this schedule and Aditya Chopra is clear that the shoot needs to happen smoothly. Salman and Katrina will land in Russia first and then head to multiple shooting destinations like Turkey and Austria. Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma didn’t want to compromise on the scale of the film despite the pandemic and they have planned Tiger 3 to be a visually spectacular theatrical experience. Thus, this schedule will add a lot to the film’s visual extravaganza and some never seen before action sequences will be filmed."

Apart from Salman and Katrina, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi who will be essaying the role of the antagonist.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here