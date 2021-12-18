Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif to Shoot for Last Leg of 'Tiger 3' in Delhi; Read Details

Tiger 3, the much-awaited third installment of the Tiger franchise, is all set to enter the next and final stage of filming. After shooting across locations that include Austria, Russia, Turkey, and Mumbai, the leading pair of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will soon head to Delhi. They will film crucial portions of the spy thriller on a 15-day schedule. Tiger 3 is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Maneesh Sharma.

A source close to the development confirmed the same to Pinkvilla and added that the crew is ready to manage the inevitable crowds that are bound to gather at the shooting locations. Security will be at its peak to stop the on-set looks of the actors from getting revealed.

Referring to the basic premise of the film, the source added that the film would see the characters of Salman and Katrina on their deadliest mission yet which would require them to tour different cities of the world. The source praised the duo’s dedication towards maintaining their fitness and physique throughout the making of the film, which was a mandatory requirement, courtesy the high octane action sequences. Tiger 3 is expected to be humongous in terms of scale and action.

The Tiger franchise kicked off way back in 2012 with Ek tha Tiger followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Ek tha Tiger was based on a love story between a RAW agent played by Salman Khan and an ISI agent portrayed by Katrina Kaif. The second film, Tiger Zinda Hai saw the duo return to take up a mission that was based on true incidents in 2014 when ISIL had abducted Indian nurses. Apart from Salman and Katrina, Tiger 3 stars Emraan Hashmi as the primary antagonist.

Tiger 3 is being hailed as the costliest action film of Bollywood. The production house is also planning a spy universe, the first entry of which would include Salman as Tiger, Shah Rukh Khan as Pathan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir.

