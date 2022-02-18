Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Bruised and Bloodied Looks From Tiger 3 Set Go Viral; Take a Look

The third instalment of the actioner Tiger franchise is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2022. Ever since, two of Bollywood’s biggest actors, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif jetted off to New Delhi for its shoot, fans just can’t seem to get enough of their updates. And being in the national capital, it is nearly impossible for the duo to avoid the fan madness. As a result, many fans have caught the actors on their cameras while they were shooting for Tiger 3.

Thanks to the internet, we have even got glimpses of the sets of Tiger 3, which were leaked online by many fan pages. Not just this, but several pictures of Salman-Katrina doing high-octane action stunts have also gone viral. It can be seen in the social media posts that the Sultan actor dressed in a red shirt and cargo pants while the actress in casuals layered it with a bulletproof jacket.

The duo looked bruised and bloodied in what seems to be the aftermath of an action or fight sequence. A different video from the film sets also shows actor Kumud Mishra, dressed in a Pathani suit, being filmed by a camera crew. It can be seen in another video posted on social media that the Dabangg actor was moving in the balcony while waving at the fans, who were cheering for him from the road. Take a look at those viral posts here:

Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, the initial two films of the franchise were blockbuster hits. In the films, Salman plays the role of Indian spy Avinash Singh 'Tiger' Rathore, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy Zoya Humaimi (Katrina). The shoot for the third film is currently happening in Delhi and adjoining areas. According to the media report, the actors will continue to shoot in the Delhi-NCR throughout this month. Reportedly, Tiger 3 will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role, while Salman will do a cameo as Tiger in Pathan, which is King Khan’s upcoming project, bringing both the movies within the same shared universe. Overall, these leaked videos and pictures hint that like other movies in the franchise, Tiger 3 will also be high on action quotient.

