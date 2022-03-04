Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 Gets a Release Date, Film to Be Out on Eid 2023

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s most anticipated film Tiger 3 finally got its release date after a long wait. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 21st, 2023 during Eid. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a teaser and write, “Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. @KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #Tiger3."

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are busy wrapping up the shoot of Tiger 3. A couple of weeks ago, some glimpses of the actors were shared from their film’s set where they can be seen bruised after performing high-octane action stunts.

The duo looked bruised and bloodied in what seems to be the aftermath of an action or fight sequence. A different video from the film sets also shows actor Kumud Mishra, dressed in a Pathani suit, being filmed by a camera crew. It can be seen in another video posted on social media that the Dabangg actor was moving in the balcony while waving at the fans, who were cheering for him from the road.

Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, the initial two films of the franchise were blockbuster hits. In the films, Salman plays the role of Indian spy Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy Zoya Humaimi (Katrina).

Reportedly, Tiger 3 will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role, while Salman will do a cameo as Tiger in Pathaan, which is King Khan’s upcoming project, bringing both the movies within the same shared universe.

