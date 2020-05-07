MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Salman Khan and Niketan Madhok's Pic from Panvel Farmhouse Leaves Fans Intrigued

Salman Khan and Niketan Madhok

Salman Khan and Niketan Madhok

A picture of Salman Khan with former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Niketan Madhok from Panvel has been shared on social media.

Share this:

Salman Khan is quarantined at his Panvel farmhouse in the company of his sisters –Arpita and Alvira. Some of his close friends are also nestled in his manor including Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vântur and Niketan Madhok.

Yesterday, Bigg Boss 6 contestant Niketan Madhok logged into his Instagram account to treat netizens with a fabulous click. In the frame, we see Niketan and Salman twinning in caps as they look out of the lenses into the unknown.

Sharing the photo, Niketan wrote, “Will also show you what we are looking at (sic).”

View this post on Instagram

Will also show you what we are looking at...

A post shared by Niketan Madhok (@niketan_m) on

Salman’s father, Salim and brothers, Arbaaz and Sohail with family are staying at their house in Mumbai. As social media users miss Salman’s moments with the complete family, they pulled out an old video that is delightful.

The clip features Sohail’s son, Yohan and Arpita’s son, Ahil playing around as Salman gazes over. Yohan is seen jumping on Ahil’s bean bag as Salman insists Ahil to jump on Yohan’s bean bag.

Salman had shared it last year on his Instagram page and written, “Ahil and Yohan recreating the bean bag moment (sic).”

View this post on Instagram

Ahil and Yohan recreating the bean bag moment ...

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Prior to this, Salman shared another video where he was ready to jump onto the bean bag that scared little Ahil. “Ahil n his mamu (sic),”he wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

Ahil n his mamu ...

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Meanwhile, Salman stepped out to supply ration to those in need. We saw Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa and Iulia queue along with Salman to pass on food packages to load on the trucks.

Salman captioned the video as, “Thanks for the contribution... thank you all@jacquelinef143 @vanturiulia @rahulnarainkanal @imkamaalkhan @niketan_m @waluschaa @abhiraj88 (sic).”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading