Salman Khan and Niketan Madhok's Pic from Panvel Farmhouse Leaves Fans Intrigued

Salman Khan is quarantined at his Panvel farmhouse in the company of his sisters –Arpita and Alvira. Some of his close friends are also nestled in his manor including Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vântur and Niketan Madhok.

Yesterday, Bigg Boss 6 contestant Niketan Madhok logged into his Instagram account to treat netizens with a fabulous click. In the frame, we see Niketan and Salman twinning in caps as they look out of the lenses into the unknown.

Sharing the photo, Niketan wrote, “Will also show you what we are looking at (sic).”

Salman’s father, Salim and brothers, Arbaaz and Sohail with family are staying at their house in Mumbai. As social media users miss Salman’s moments with the complete family, they pulled out an old video that is delightful.

The clip features Sohail’s son, Yohan and Arpita’s son, Ahil playing around as Salman gazes over. Yohan is seen jumping on Ahil’s bean bag as Salman insists Ahil to jump on Yohan’s bean bag.

Salman had shared it last year on his Instagram page and written, “Ahil and Yohan recreating the bean bag moment (sic).”

Prior to this, Salman shared another video where he was ready to jump onto the bean bag that scared little Ahil. “Ahil n his mamu (sic),”he wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Salman stepped out to supply ration to those in need. We saw Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa and Iulia queue along with Salman to pass on food packages to load on the trucks.

Salman captioned the video as, “Thanks for the contribution... thank you all@jacquelinef143 @vanturiulia @rahulnarainkanal @imkamaalkhan @niketan_m @waluschaa @abhiraj88 (sic).”

