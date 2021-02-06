Salman Khan Angrily Asks Rakhi Sawant to Quit Bigg Boss 14, Says 'Don't Need This Entertainment'

Salman Khan is extremely upset with Rakhi Sawant over her antics in Bigg Boss 14 house. The Bollywood superstar will be seen bashing Rakhi for engaging in character assassination of other housemates. In a promo, released by Colors TV on its official Instagram account, Salman seems angry at Rakhi and even asks her to leave the show if she wants to continue misbehaving in the house. Salman also asks the makers to open the main gate so that Rakhi can leave.

Rakhi recently faced backlash after she called Abhinav Shukla "tharki (pervert)". Following this, Abhinav's wife, actress Rubina Dilaik threw a bucket of soap-water on Rakhi Sawant. Rubina also said that it's the people behind the cameras who are encouraging Rakhi by not taking any action against her and her "cheap entertainment."

Rakhi's antics have made Rubina and Abhinav maintain a distance from her. However, while defending her antics, Rakhi's brother Rakesh Sawant told ETimes, "Rakhi is doing what she is best at doing and that is entertaining everyone. She is an entertainer and she hasn't crossed her line. The whole family has watched the episode and we feel she was just performing a task. At the end of the day, she knows she is married and has a husband back home. She will not cross her line ever."