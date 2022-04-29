Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan Reunite For No Entry Sequel; Anees Bazmee Gives Filming Update

About 17 years after No Entry was released, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan are reuniting for a sequel of the movie. Fans of the 2005 release would remember that not only was the movie a hit but the songs also were popular. Now Aneez Bazmee has confirmed that the trio is returning. The filmmaker also revealed that the actors are set to start filming soon.

No Entry, written and directed by Anees Bazmee, starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan with Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitly playing the leading ladies. The film also starred Sameera Reddy in a guest role. The comedy movie was a remake of the 2002 Tamil film Charlie Chaplin and was produced by Boney Kapoor.

Speaking about the No Entry sequel with India Today, Anees said, “The shoot of the film is going to start very soon. I have met Salman bhai four to five times and bol diya ki jaldi shuru karni hai film (I told him that we have to start this film soon now). He is very serious and we are going to start very soon. Salman bhai is there, there’s Fardeen [Khan] and Anil Kapoor. These three will be a part of the movie."

Boney had previously told the publication that there was a script in place which is 10 times funnier than the first No Entry film. He added that the film can be made only by Salman Khan.

Salman has been busy with his other projects lately. The actor is juggling Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3, which has the actor reuniting with Katrina Kaif for the third time in the franchise, and his home production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film also reportedly stars Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal and Pooja Hegde. Rumour also has it that Shehnaaz Gill is being considered for the movie.

