CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#Coronavirus#ViratKohli#Movies
Home » News » Movies » Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Dance to 'Jumme Ki Raat' Song at Politician's Son's Wedding
1-MIN READ

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Dance to 'Jumme Ki Raat' Song at Politician's Son's Wedding

Salman Khan with DJ Clement Dsouza at a Rajasthan wedding recently

Salman Khan with DJ Clement Dsouza at a Rajasthan wedding recently

Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Anil Kapoor danced on the stage at Praful Patel's son's wedding in Rajasthan.

Entertainment Bureau

Actors Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty were in Jaipur to attend NCP leader Praful Patel’s son’s wedding. Fans became extremely excited to see Salman and Anil grooving to Jumme Ki Raat song in one of the videos that is circulating on the internet.

Anil becomes the first one to participate in the revelry on stage and is later joined by Salman and Shilpa who break into dance moves to entertain those gathered at the function. Salman looks dapper in a black suit. Shilpa and Anil also dazzled in traditional outfits at the gathering.

RELATED NEWS

Salman was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth where he played the role of a cop. He is currently hosting the fifteenth season of Bigg Boss, which is expected to wrap up sometime in January. Salman is also expected to resume the shooting of Tiger 3 soon.

Salman will also be the host at the the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards will be held at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on March 18 and March 19, 2022, to celebrate the best of Hindi cinema.

Talking about the highly anticipated awards, event host Salman Khan said, “I have always enjoyed being a part of the IIFA Family and travelling to some great destinations but this year I am super happy that we are headed to one of my personal favorites, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi."

Salman continued, “IIFA is always a memorable time and this year it will be an even bigger celebration as we celebrate the 75th year of India’s independence and UAE’s 50th Anniversary-Golden Jubilee celebration."

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags
first published:December 19, 2021, 13:09 IST