Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Dance to 'Jumme Ki Raat' Song at Politician's Son's Wedding

Actors Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty were in Jaipur to attend NCP leader Praful Patel’s son’s wedding. Fans became extremely excited to see Salman and Anil grooving to Jumme Ki Raat song in one of the videos that is circulating on the internet.

Anil becomes the first one to participate in the revelry on stage and is later joined by Salman and Shilpa who break into dance moves to entertain those gathered at the function. Salman looks dapper in a black suit. Shilpa and Anil also dazzled in traditional outfits at the gathering.

Salman was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth where he played the role of a cop. He is currently hosting the fifteenth season of Bigg Boss, which is expected to wrap up sometime in January. Salman is also expected to resume the shooting of Tiger 3 soon.

Salman will also be the host at the the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards will be held at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on March 18 and March 19, 2022, to celebrate the best of Hindi cinema.

Talking about the highly anticipated awards, event host Salman Khan said, “I have always enjoyed being a part of the IIFA Family and travelling to some great destinations but this year I am super happy that we are headed to one of my personal favorites, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi."

Salman continued, “IIFA is always a memorable time and this year it will be an even bigger celebration as we celebrate the 75th year of India’s independence and UAE’s 50th Anniversary-Golden Jubilee celebration."

(With IANS inputs)

