Salman Khan Announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan Sequel at RRR Event With Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli

Salman Khan officially announced the sequel of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ at the ‘RRR’ pre-release in Mumbai on Sunday. The sequel is set to be written by S S Rajamouli’s father, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the original film. Salman attended the event to show support for Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus, which stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn.

During the event, Salman Khan made the surprising reveal while talking about how SS Rajamouli’s father gave the actor one of the best films of his career. Responding to it, filmmaker Karan Johar, who hosted the grand event in Mumbai, asked the actor, “So can we say, this is the official announcement of the film?” To which, Salman replied, “Yes, Karan”. Notably, Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office in India and is still among the top 5 highest-grosser of Bollywood.

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, directed by Kabir Khan, follows Salman Khan as a simple-minded Hanuman devotee, Pawan, who crosses path with a mute girl, Munni, from Pakistan after she strays accidently into India. Rest of the story of the much-loved blockbuster revolves around Pawan’s, also known as Bajrangi, attempts to unite the child, played by Harshali Malhotra, with her parents across the border.

Talking about the casting of the film, Kabir earlier told PTI that Salman as Pawan was his initial and only choice. When writer K V Vijendra Prasad, who wrote the story, brought the idea to Kabir for developing the screenplay, he wanted Salman as “he has this magical connection with children and if I can capture that with Munni, it will fly and I also know that Salman feels strongly about the politics of the film”.

