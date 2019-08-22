Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
Salman Khan Announces Dabangg 3 to be Released in Four Languages On December 20

Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhudheva, will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 22, 2019, 12:24 PM IST
Salman Khan Announces Dabangg 3 to be Released in Four Languages On December 20
Image: Twitter
Salman Khan took to his social media account to announce the date of his forthcoming film Dabangg 3, leaving fans excited. The actor also revealed that the film will be released in four languages. Taking to Twitter, the actor posted an image alongside Prabhudheva with a caption that read, "Chulbul Pandey coming to you on 20th Dec in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu!"

Since being posted, the image has already garnered over fifty thousand likes on Twitter with a slew of interesting comments. One fan wrote, "Biggest blockbuster this year," while speaking about the film being released in Kannada, another posted, "Waiting #Dabangg3 Kannada proud of u superstar Kannadiga namma @KicchaSudeep anna & @BeingSalmanKhan sir."

Here's what others wrote:

Notably, Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, who are shooting in Jaipur for Dabangg 3 spent quality time with special children on the sets of the film. Actress Bina Kak took to her Instagram account and posted a few images which have won hearts of the actor’s fans.

The actor too was seen sharing a video with a camel from his shoot in Jaipur. He captioned the post, "#dabangg3 shoot #rajasthan with Sultan"

View this post on Instagram

#dabangg3 shoot #rajasthan with Sultan

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Dabangg 3, which is being directed by Prabhudheva, will see Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill reprising their roles from the previous film, while Kannada actor Sudeep will be seen essaying the role of the antagonist.

