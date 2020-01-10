Salman Khan Announces Next Film Titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', To Release in 2021

Salman Khan seems to be on a film announcing spree. The actor has already blocked his release dates for 2020, and is moving on to 2021 now. The actor is joining hands with producer Sajid Nadiadwala once again to make a film called Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which will release on Eid next year.

Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji will helm the film, whose name sounds like a reference to Bollywood's obsession with festive release dates. Salman himself makes sure he releases a film on Eid every year, and Diwali always 2-3 some A-list films opening.

The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter to announce the movie which will be written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. "Announcing my next film... 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Story and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Directed by Farhad Samji. Eid 2021," Salman tweeted.

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI .... STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

Sajid Nadiadwala was the director of Kick, the sequel to which is said to be in the making. Though there is no confirmation on its release date yet, Kick 2 was supposed to be made and released in 2020.

The actor, whose last release Dabangg 3 performed moderately at the box office, will next be seen in Prabhudheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film, also starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, will hit the theatres on Eid 2020. Shooting for the film began in November.

Disha and Salman were seen together in Salman's 2019 Eid release, Bharat. The actress had a supporting role. The film earned Rs 42.30 crore on its first day, becoming Salman's biggest opening day release till date. His next film, Dabangg 3 managed only Rs 24.50 crore on its first day.

