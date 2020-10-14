Salman Khan Announces Wrap of His Film 'Radhe' in the Most Salman Khan Style, Watch Video

Salman Khan and the team of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' resumed shooting after a gap of six months for their final schedule with extreme precautions in place to ensure the safety of the entire cast and crew. Salman Khan had also shared a glimpse of his character from the film and the production had also recently given a sneak peek to the audience into behind the scene activities from the finals schedule.

The 15-20 days film schedule was to go on till the month-end, but the film has wrapped up well ahead of the schedule. In the latest video, Salman Khan can be seen announcing a wrap for the shooting of Radhe and thanking everyone. The clip ends with the text 'Coming Soon', which has upped the excitement around the film.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhudheva and stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The film has been produced by Salman Khan Films, Reel Life Productions and Sohail Khan Productions.

Salman, who is leaving no stone unturned, has reportedly roped in South Korea’s biggest stuntmen to choreograph the action sequences in the film. Salman has apparently roped in Kwon Tae-ho, one of South Korea's biggest martial arts stars and stuntmen. The action star flew down to Mumbai in November 2019 to choreograph an elaborate fight sequence featuring Salman and Randeep Hooda.