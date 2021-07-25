Salman Khan Apologises to Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty Has Sweetest Response

Actor Salman Khan has a very nice bond with Suniel Shetty and his family, including his daughter Athiya Shetty. In fact, Salman produced her debut film Hero, which also starred Sooraj Pancholi. However, recently Salman apologised to Athiya for a very sweet reason. Salman recently appeared in his brother Arbaaz Khan’s talk show Pinch season 2. During a segment, Arbaaz asked Salman to guess which actress out of Katrina Kaif, Athiya Shetty and Sangeeta Bijlani he did not follow on Instagram. While Salman guessed Sangeeta, the correct answer was Athiya.

In a sweet gesture, Salman apologised to Athiya for not following her on Instagram. He also promised to rectify the mistake and follow her back. Now, Athiya’s father, Suniel Shetty has reacted to gesture. Suniel was all praise for Salman for apologising to Athiya.

Talking to Etimes, Suniel said, “Whatever he does he does from his heart. When he said sorry to Athiya on screen, it is the cutest thing to happen. They have a beautiful relationship. As for me, I cherish my relationship with him. And, it takes a man to say sorry. Fantastic!”

Meanwhile, Athiya is currently in London with her brother Ahaan Shetty. It has been speculated that she is accompanying cricketer and rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul during the World Test Championship. On the work front, Athiya was last seen in the comedy film Motichoor Chaknachoor, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

On the other hand, Salman was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Disha Patani. He also has Antim: The Final Truth, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Tiger 3 in the pipeline.

