Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film, Shehzada, is all set to hit the theatres in a week. He recently dropped another peppy number, Character Dheela 2.0, which also made listeners and fans nostalgic as the song is a remake of the original one from ‘Ready’ which featured Zareen Khan alongside Salman.

The new song which is already getting lots of love and wishes from not only fans, but also the man who it has been dedicated to - Salman Khan. Taking to his social media, Salman shared the video of the 2.0 version of the song from the the young superstar’s upcoming film, starring him in a whole different avatar. He also wrote, “Best wishes Kartik Aaryan and Rohit Dhawan Shehzada".

This is one of the coolest tributes to Salman Khan by Kartik Aaryan. He looks super charming in the song with an uber cool and dark vibe, rocking his trademark sunglasses and some tough moves, really smoothly. Kartik also acknowledged his wishes and wrote, “Sab Ka Bhai Sab Ki Jaan… Shehzada ka Swag se Swagat karne ke liye Shukriya… Means a lot… Thank you for your love and support Sir."

Salman recently left all floored with his cameo in Pathaan. He shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan for the same. The film turned out to be a massive success. Salman is also ready with his next big Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. And for Kartik, besides Shehzada, he will also be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

Shehzada is all set to theatres on February 17. The film is a remake of the hit 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

