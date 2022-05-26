Salman Khan Arrives In Style For Karan Johar's Birthday Bash, Netizens Ask 'But Where Is SRK?'

Karan Johar hosted a mega birthday bash on Wednesday night which was obviously a star-studded event. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma, Gauri Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Tiger Shroff, and Malaika Arora, the list of celebrities who attended the party is long. Superstar Salman Khan was also spotted by the paparazzi as he arrived for the filmmaker’s 50th birthday.

Salman Khan wore a black jacket which he teamed up with a black t-shirt and ripped blue jeans. He was seen posing on the red carpet ahead of taking part in Karan Johar’s birthday bash.

Soon after pictures and videos were shared on social media, fans were quick to shower love on their favourite actor. “Hey handsome,” one of the fans wrote. One of the social media users also joked about Salman and Aishwarya Rai both attending the party and wrote, “Sooo many exes in this party”. A number of fans also asked about Shah Rukh Khan. “Where is SRK?” a third comment read.

As for the big birthday bash, it was held at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Birthday boy KJo wore a blingy green tuxedo which he teamed up with a white shirt, a bow tie, and a pair of black pants. Previously, the party’s theme was also revealed which was black and bling. It was designed by Amrita Mahal, who created the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Talking about Salman Khan, he will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. The actor has also been working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.