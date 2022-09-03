Salman Khan Arrives with his Signature Swag to Attend Murad Khetani’s B’day Bash; Watch

B-town celebrities never fail to step out in style; whether it is for a formal event or a party–stars make it a point to always exude elan wherever they go. Recently, actor Salman Khan was spotted attending the birthday celebrations of Bhool Bhulaiyaa producer Murad Khetani in an upscale Mumbai restaurant called Akina. While Salman is fairly private and does not attend a lot of public events, this was obviously an exception. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to share a video of Bhai, as he is lovingly called by fans, stepping out of his car. Salman was surrounded by bodyguards as he entered the restaurant.

Take a look at the post here.

The Dabangg 3 actor oozed dapper elegance as he chose a dark grey tee-shirt that stretched to his forearms and paired it with a pair of well-fitted jeans. The actor will next be seen in a film titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is touted to be filled with drama, action, comedy, romance, and music. Salman will also be seen in Tiger 3 where he stars opposite actor Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The Maneesh Sharma-directed movie, Tiger 3 is expected to hit the theatres by April next year.

Coming back to the grand birthday bash of the Bhool Bhulaiyya producer Murad Khetani, it is no surprise that a bunch of stars descended to attend his birthday bash dressed in their stylish best. Actors such as Kriti Sanon, who recently won a Best Actress award at the Filmfare Awards 2022, Kartik Aaryan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Saiee M Manjrekar and others were also spotted at the venue, reported Pinkvilla.

Kriti turned up the heat in a sultry, fitted beige bodycon dress and looked gorgeous. The dress featured full sleeves, a cinched waist, and a short hemline. Kartik Aaryan also impressed us with his choice of outfit- a plain white tee shirt, black trousers and a lavender shirt worn over.

