Salman Khan Asks Followers to Greet with 'Salaam' and 'Namaste' Till Coronavirus Scare is Over

While medical experts have been dispensing advice as to how one can protect oneself from coronavirus, superstar Salman Khan has come up with his own antidote. Since COVID-19 is highly contagious, the actor suggests that we avoid touching each other. In order to greet each other, Salman suggests that we resort to the traditional Indian greeting of 'Salaam' and 'Namaste'.

The actor posted a picture of himself sitting shirtless in his gym with his hands folded. He captioned the photo, "Namashkaar ... hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago.... @beingstrongindia (Our culture has namate and salaam. When coronavirus is over then shake hands and hug people)."

Earlier, actor Anupam Kher had also taken to social media to ask his fans to greet people with a namaste instead of handshake. Sharing a video of himself, he wrote, "Of late I am being told by lots of people to keep washing hands to prevent any kind of infection. I do that in any case. But also want to suggest the age old Indian way of greeting people called #Namaste. It is hygienic, friendly & centres your energies. Try it. #coronavirus (sic)."

After the coronavirus scare spread across the world, people have started ditching handshakes. International sportspersons are replacing handshakes with fist bumps. In China, people are using foot-taps to replace handshakes.

