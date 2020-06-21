Salman Khan Asks His Fans to Stand with Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans But 'Not to Go with Curses Used'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has led to a huge social media outrage after many from within the industry came out to say that the late actor was systemically supressed by influencers of the industry for being an outsider. The reports of him being boycotted from several production houses added to it.

After his death several people, especially Sushant fans started trends bashing star-kids, Karan Johar and Salman Khan for their behavior with Sushant. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput, #BoycottSalmanKhan, #BoycottStarKids and #BoycottBollywood started trending on Twitter.

Breaking his silence on the matter, the Dabangg actor on Saturday took to Twitter to ask his fans, who had trended #WeStandWithSalmanKhan in his defence, to be empathetic of Sushant's fans.

He wrote, "A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful."

Recently, Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap had come out with extensive allegations against the superstar as well his brother Sohail and Arbaz Khan. He said that the Khans had sabotaged most of his projects including Besharam.

“All my projects and creative endeavours have been sabotaged and I have been repeatedly threatened with life and rape threats given to/for the female members of my family. The sustained gaslighting and bullying destroyed my mental health and that of my family and led to my divorce and breaking up of my family in 2017,” he wrote in a long statement on Facebook.

