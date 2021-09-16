Shah Rukh Khan Thanks 'Bhaijaan' Salman Khan for Welcoming Him on OTT

After Karan Johar, it’s time for Salman Khan to tease Shah Rukh Khan about his non-presence on OTT platforms. The superstar dropped a video featuring his Karan Arjun co-star in which he is once again seen standing at the balcony of his abode Mannat and waving to the fans. In the video, SRK discusses genres with Rajesh Jais that he can be a part of.

After his previous ad showed his FOMO, SRK is back in a new commercial, standing on the balcony and waving to fans, while his manager dejectedly tells him that his ideas have been rejected. The actor asks for a crime drama which the manager says the idea is already taken by Ajay Devgn. “Horror comedy?” SRK asks hopefully. But the manager responds that Saif has already usurped that idea. He asks about action thrillers, but he gets the response, “IPL is on, isn’t it?”

A frustrated SRK asks him if he should do college romance, to which the manager shuns him by telling him that it’s not the ’90s anymore. Then, finally, the superstar asks if he should dance and his co-star says nobody is doing reality shows nowadays. Well, what’s Shah Rukh’s plan of action on Hotstar+Disney still remains to be a secret.

Salman shared the video and captioned it as “Hmmm Swagat nahi karoge @iamsrk ka? #SiwaySRK #Ad."

Shah Rukh thanked Salman for all the love, quoting a line from a famous Karan-Arjun song.

Thanks bhaijaan. Ye bandhan abhi bhi pyaar ka bandhan hai. #SiwaySRK https://t.co/2Twqrlu68O— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 16, 2021

Earlier, Karan had shared the ad on his social media pages and captioned it as “Never thought I’d see the day when even the Baadshah of Bollywood feels FOMO. Now I’ve seen everything!! @iamsrk."

To which SRK had quote tweeted, “Hmmmm….Picture toh abhi baaki hai….mere doston…"

On the work front, SRK is busy with the shoot of Atlee’s Bollywood debut tentatively titled Lion. The film went on floors in Pune a few days back and also features Nayanthara. Apart from that the actor has Siddharth Anand’s upcoming directorial titled Pathan. The action thriller film also features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

