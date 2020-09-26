Salman Khan Asks Sidharth Shukla About Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill, Here's What He Said

Salman Khan, who was joined by Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla in the virtual press conference for the new season of the reality show, asked the latter if he fought with Asim Riaz post the show.

“Ghar se bahar nikalne ke baad aapka aur Asim ka muqabla hua bahari Sultani Akhade mein (After leaving the Bigg Boss house, did you and Asim fight in the wrestling ring of the outside world)?,” Bigg Boss host Salman asked, making a reference to the Sultani Akhada challenge on the show.

To which, Sidharth replied, “Akhade mein nahi ho paaya, sir, par social media pe thoda bohot hua. Everything was good. Bigg Boss wala nahi tha feel (Not in the wrestling ring, sir, although we did have a bit of a tussle on social media. Everything was good. It did not have the Bigg Boss intensity).”

Sidharth and Asim were friends but with passing time and increasing competition, the two had turned foes and it had become the hot topic of the previous season.

Salman also asked Sidharth about Shehnaaz Gill, he answered, "Ekdum khush hai sir (She is very happy sir)."

Post fall-out with Asim, Sidharth and Shehnaaz had become good friends, Shehnaaz even fell in love with the actor on the show.

Meanwhile, the first contestant of Bigg Boss 14 has been revealed and it is singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu. Jaan was introduced by Salman during the press conference. The reality show will launch on October 3.