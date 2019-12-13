Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Salman Khan Attends the Wedding of His Makeup Artist’s Son, Wins Hearts Online

Salman, who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Dabangg 3 took some time out from his busy schedule to attend the wedding of his make-up man Raju Nag’s son.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 13, 2019, 2:51 PM IST
Salman Khan Attends the Wedding of His Makeup Artist’s Son, Wins Hearts Online
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram

Salman Khan has a career spanning over three decades and he is a crowd-puller both on the screen and off-screen. The actor is known for his heartwarming gestures.

Salman, who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Dabangg 3 took some time out from his busy schedule to attend the wedding of his make-up man Raju Nag’s son.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Salman Khan has worked Raju for over two and a half decades. Pictures of the actor attending the ceremony have surfaced on social media. Check them out below:

He even got photographed with the newlyweds. Fans praised Salman for his sweet gesture. While one of the users wrote, “That's why people call him bhaijan the hearts.” Another commented, “Ohh myy myyyy!!! You’re one lucky womannnn!”

This isn’t the first time a Bollywood celeb has made such a gesture. Shah Rukh Khan earlier had attended the wedding of his hairstylist Raaj Gupta’s sister. A video of SRK attending the wedding went viral where he can be seen congratulating the bride and groom. Excited guests were also seen rushing to meet him.

