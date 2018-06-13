Image: A Youtube Grab

The remix version of Pritam’s Allah Duhai Hai from Race 3 is out and it is undoubtedly massive, courtesy Salman Khan’s presence along with co-stars Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saquib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor. By now, most of you have watched the rooftop party number and are convinced that Salman has immortalized the iconic song with his charm in Remo Dsouza’s directorial.If you have been impressed with the ease with which Salman pulls off even the most difficult steps in the promotional number, you are bound to like the making video of the song. The reason? Well, it features Salman at his candid best.The video begins with shots from the remix version of Allah Duhai Hai and soon has Salman explaining the iconic step with choreographer Remo.But it is the behind the scene moments from the shoot that’s expected to stay etched in the viewers’ mind. For, it has Salman giving the most unexpected reaction while performing with Jacqueline and performing his Dabangg steps.The song Allah Duhai Hai has been rendered by Amit Mishra along with Jonita Gandhi and Sreerama Chandra.