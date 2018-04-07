Salman Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Arguments Conclude in Jodhpur Court, Order to be Out Soon

Salman Khan bail plea hearing LIVE UPDATES: Jodhpur Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi has reserved the order on actor Salman Khan’s bail plea till after lunch. Joshi and trial court judge Dev Kumar Khatri, who had convicted Salman Khan and sentenced him to five years in jail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, are among more than 100 judicial officers transferred in Rajasthan. Joshi, who has been transferred from Jodhpur to Siroh, will be replaced by judge Chandra Kumar Songara. According to legal experts, the sitting judge has a seven days to get himself relieved and if he does so, the judge can proceed with "urgent matters". The transfers are reportedly part of routine reshuffle carried out in the beginning of April every year in Rajasthan. Salman Khan has spent the last two days in Jodhpur Central Jail.
Stay tuned as Shantanu David brings you LIVE updates:
Apr 7, 2018 11:12 am (IST)
The arguments for Salman Khan's bail plea application have been concluded and the Jodhpur Sessions Court has said that it will pronounce its decision on thew same post lunch. While the prosecution has demanded that Salman's bail plea application be rejected on the basis of the eyewitness accounts which they say categorically proves the actor's guilt in the killing of two blackbucks in 1998. The defence meanwhile questioned the veracity of the same accounts, claiming that they were filled with discrepancies.
The case diary hadn't been provided earlier and the judge hearing Salman Khan's bail plea application had refused to pronounce a decision unless the case diary was madew available to the court. The case diary has now been given to the judge, but the prosecution is still demanding that the court reject the actor's bail plea for his 5 year imprisonment for allegedly killing two blackbucks in 1998.
Mumbai: As Bollywood superstar Salman Khan spent his first (sleepless) night in a prison in Jodhpur, back home his friends, relatives and well-wishers continued to pour into his residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra here.
Apr 7, 2018 10:51 am (IST)
As the hearing for Salman Khan's bail plea in the Blackbuck Poaching Case takes place, the prosecution is saying that bail should be rejected, because eyewitness accounts prove that the Bollywood superstar is indeed guilty of the crime, for which he has been sentenced to 5 years imprisonment by the Jodhpur Sessions Court. The prosecution read out the full eyewitness accounts to prove the veracity of their claims.
Crowds of Salman Khan fans as well as members of the Bishnoi community have gathered outside the Jodhpur Session Court where the actor's bail plea is currently underway; the actor's younger sisters, Alvira and Arpita, are also present at the courtroom. There is a high police presence to ensure security in the vicinity.
Apr 7, 2018 10:35 am (IST)
Putting an end to much speculation, Judge Ravindra Joshi has begun hearing arguments for Salman Khan's bail plea in the Jodhpur Sessions Court, as originally scheduled. According to legal experts, the sitting judge has seven days to get himself relieved and if he does so, the judge can proceed with the decision on Khan's application on Saturday itself..
Speaking to CNN-News18, Prosecution lawyer Pokar Ram Vishnoi said "Yes, Judge Ravinder Kumar Joshi will hear the case today." Meanwhile, Defence Chief Counsel Mahesh Bohra, who is heading Salman's defence team, referring to the transfer of Judge Joshi, said, "There is nothing that prevents Judge Joshi from giving the order. Our arguments have concluded, and today we are expecting the order. Even if the transfer does get effective , we will pitch for the order today."
Apr 7, 2018 10:19 am (IST)
Salman Khan's sister Alvira and Arpita arrive at the Jodhpur court, accompanied by his the actor's long-time bodyguard, Shera. This indicates that the hearing will take place at 10:30 am as scheduled, despite the late night transfer of Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi last night, which cast doubts on whether the judge would continue to hear the case or recuse himself in lieu of the judge who will replace him..
CJM (rural) Dev Kumar Khatri( the judge who pronounced Salman's sentence of five years imprisonment) has gone to meet Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi (the judge currently hearing Salman's bail plea) in his chambers. Sources say this is a routine meet. Both judges were among the 87 who had been transferred late last night, in what has been termed as a routine shuffle. The transfer had cast doubt on whether Salman's bail plea would be heard today or not, but in what has come as a temporary relief for the actor, Judge Joshi will be hearing the arguments of both defence and prosecution today, as scheduled. A lawyer from Salman's legal team told CNN-News18 that the hearing 'must' take place today.
In what comes as a major relief for Salman Khan and the potential fate of his bail hearing, Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who was transferred in a "routine shuffle" late last night, is expected to continue on the case. As earlier reported by CNN-News18, following a transfer, it is on the judge's discretion whether he will continue to hear his pending cases or recuse himself. With Judge Joshi having arrived at the courthouse, the hearing will for Salman's bail application is expected to begin shortly.
After visiting her frequent co-star Salman Khan at Jodhpur Central Jail yesterday, Preity Zinta tweeted out a message filled with hope, perhaps obliquely referring to the legal quandary Salman has found himself mired in. The actor's bail plea hearing today is also suddenly under suspense because of the sudden transfer of the judge who was hearing his case till now. It should be noted that 87 judges in total were transferred last night, in what concerned authorities are calling a routine shuffle.
According to Mahipal Bishnoi, the lawyer representing the Bishnoi community, "In high profile cases, it is left to judge's own discretion whether he wants to continue hearing the case or recuse himself and allow his replacement to take over proceedings." He also said that urgent matters like bail plea applications are usually heard by the judge, even if he has been transferred. Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who was hearing Salman Khan's bail plea, has been transferred along with 87 other district judicial officers. The case will now be heard by Bhilwara district Judge Chandra Kumar Songara. It is being said that the rejig could cause a delay in the hearing. Besides, Dev Kumar Khatri, the judge who had sentenced Khan to jail, has also been transferred.
Several other celebrities including Ramesh Taurani, Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha, Sneha Ullal, Daisy Shah, Waluscha de Sousa and family members including Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were spotted at his home- Galaxy Apartments- last night.
Just a day after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan got acquitted of all charges in 1998 blackbuck poaching case, the actor decided to spend quality time with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan at their friend Amrita Arora's residence.
Apr 7, 2018 8:41 am (IST)
Will Salman Khan be granted bail today, or will he have to continue to share a cell with Asaram Bapu? After spending 2 consecutive days at Jodhpur Central Jail, the sessions court will continue hearing arguments on Salman's bail in the #BlackBuckPoachingCase However, if the bail hearing is delayed, due to the suddent transfer of the judge hearing the case last night, Salman will have to spend the weekend in jail and hope that his application for bail will be heard on Monday.
Apr 7, 2018 8:00 am (IST)
Before the hearing of bail plea continues at 10:30 am, Bollywood actor Salman Khan will speak to his mother over phone at 8 am. He will make an STD call from jail office. Salman's blood pressure was high when he entered the jail on Thursday, after a trial court sentenced him to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks 20 years ago. However, it stabilised later. The actor was visibly tense and was strolling outside the barracks but was asked by the security personnel to go inside. The star was given Hindi newspapers by the jail administration in the morning on his request.
Apr 7, 2018 7:31 am (IST)
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, convicted in a 1998 poaching case, spent a restless night in Jodhpur Central Jail's barrack number 2 and is being given no-frill meals with no concessions for his star status, a jail official said on Friday. Quadi no 106, who will have to spend another day in jail after a sessions court reserved its decision on his bail plea till tomorrow, was given sprouts and milk for breakfast after a late night, said Deputy Inspector General (jails) Vikram Singh. The star was given Hindi newspapers by the jail administration in the morning on his request. Salman met his lawyers and bodyguard Shera before the bail hearing in the district and sessions court. Later, actor Preity Zinta, who has acted with him in several films, also visited him in jail.
Apr 7, 2018 7:30 am (IST)
A day earlier, Comedian Kapil Sharma started his day on Twitter defending Bollywood superstar Salman Khan but it soon turned into an ugly, full blown abusive rant. His tirade on Twitter involved abusive engagements with Twitteratis, where he blamed the "system" and accused the "paid media" for spreading negativity about Salman, who was on Thursday sentenced to five years in jail in the blackbuck poaching case. "Maine bohat saare aise maharaja type dekhe hai jo bade fakr se batate hai ki humne sher ka shikaar kiya hai... main mila hun unse. Salman bohat logo ki madat karta hai... accha aadmi hai... I don't know if he did it or not...but see his best sides...ghatiya system... let me do good work (I have seen many royals who claim that they have killed lions...I have met them...Salman has helped a lot of people..He is a good man.)" read one of his tweet. In another post, Kapil, who has 12 million followers on Twitter, requested media to refrain from spreading "negative news" about the 52-year-old star.
Apr 7, 2018 7:27 am (IST)
Salman Khan spent a second consecutive day at the Jodhpur Central Jail on Friday but few of his Twitter happy colleagues ventured online to voice their support for the 'Sultan' of Bollywood, arguably the industry's most saleable star. On Thursday, director Subhash Ghai, actor-politicians Jaya Bachchan and Raj Babbar and actor Varun Dhawan were among the few people backing Salman, who was convicted for killing two blackbucks in October 1998 and sentenced to five years in jail.
On Friday, there was online silence from the biggies of the industry. However, some of his friends and colleagues did visit the actor's family at their home in Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai.
The Jodhpur judge must have been under tremendous pressure to free Khan, but I think he stood up to save the day for the Indian judiciary.
Apr 6, 2018 12:09 pm (IST)
Salman Khan is still quite a long ways away from legal panacea with Judge Ravinder Kumar Joshi of the Jodhpur Court having asked for more documents, including files of previous cases heard by Rural and High Courts before he will take a decision on the actor's bail plea. Both the defence and prosecution will present further arguments at 10:30am tomorrow, Saturday, and the Judge will also peruse relevant documents before making his decision. This means that Salman will be spending at least another night in Jodhpur Central Jail, if not more.
#BREAKING -- Salman Khan's bail order has not been reserved for tomorrow. When the proceedings start tomorrow the judge will go through the documents and then both Defence and Prosecution will argue, then the order may come | @saahilmenghani reports pic.twitter.com/t551EwpaNH
It turns out that Salman Khan's lawyer Mahesh Bora was inaccurate in his statement to CNN-News18 that arguments for the bail hearing are over and only the decision will be pronounced tomorrow. According to the prosecution lawyer, "Saying that the arguments are over and the order has been reserved for tomorrow is wrong." The order was reportedly deferred because Judge Ravinder Kumar Joshi asked for records from previous cases judged by the Rural Court and High Court. The arguments will proceed tomorrow, and it is uncertain till what time they will extend. In the meanwhile, Salman will continue to be held at Barrack Number 2 at Jodhpur Central Jail.
The bail hearing for Salman Khan concluded earlier than expected at the Jodhpur Sessions Court where the actor's defence team presented their arguments, with the judge having deferred the decision - of whether bail will be granted or not - to tomorrow at 10:30am. Speaking to CNN-News18's Saahil Menghani, Salman's lawyer Mahesh Bora said, "Arguments are over, only the order will be read out tomorrow." The lawyer seemed quite perturbed, as this means his client will have to spend another night in Jodhpur Central Jail.
Salman Khan's bail order has been reserved for tomorrow, with the bail plea hearing having just concluded in the Jodhpur Court. The order will be pronounced at 10:30 am tomorrow, meaning that the actor will have to spend another night in the Jodhpur Central Jail. Salman is being held in Barrack Number 2, where he is sharing a cell with self-styled godman and rape accused Asaram Bapu, whose dinner he shared last night.
Every time Bollywood actor Salman Khan steps out, he is always surrounded by his unwaveringly loyal bodyguard and alter ego: Gurmeet Singh aka Shera. Shera was on Salman’s side when a Jodhpur court handed the actor five-year jail term for killing two blackbucks. Salman’s bodyguard of 20 years is the most recognisable security personnel in tinsel town. The man is famous for declaring that he can die for Khan. Salman too treats Shera like his brother. The actor even dedicated his 2011 film titled Bodyguard to his loyal bodyguard.
Apr 6, 2018 10:51 am (IST)
Salman Khan's bail hearing has begun at the Jodhpur Sessions Court, where the actor's sisters and bodyguard are also present. Salman's lawyers, who told reporters that they had received death threats via SMS and calls allegedly from members of the Bishnoi community, plan to submit 54 grounds for suspension or outright dismissal of the case, citing unreliable eyewitness testimonies and discrepancies in DNA and other evidence.
According to Pakistan's Geo News, the country's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday slammed the five-year jail term given to Bollywood actor Salman Khan as ‘discriminatory’. "Salman Khan has been sentenced because he's a minority," the foreign minister said while speaking to Hamid Mir, anchor of Geo News program Capital Talk. To sentence him in a case that is twenty years old goes on to show that lives of those who are Muslims, 'untouchables' or Christians are not valued in India, he said. Asif added, "May be if he belonged to the religion of the ruling party of India he would not have been given such a harsh sentence and the court might have been lenient with him."
Apr 6, 2018 10:35 am (IST)
Salman Khan's lawyer, prior to the actor's bail hearing, to take place shortly at Jodhpur's session court shared that he's been getting death threats, telling him to drop the case. "I am getting death threats. The message said 'Salman Khan ka case ko chodh dijiye, warna goli maarenge," said Salman Khan's lawyer to reporters when he arrived at the court just now. Salman's legal team has prepared a 51 page document, with 54 grounds for the sentence to be suspended,
Salman Khan's sisters, Alvira and Arpita, have just arrived at the Jodhpur Sessions Court, where the actor's bail hearing is scheduled for 10:30 am today. They were accompanied by Salman's long-time bodyguard Shera. Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, and Salman Khan's brothers, Arbaaz and Sohail, will reportedly take the 11:45 am flight out of Mumbai to Jodhpur to join their family in this time of trouble.