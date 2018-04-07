Salman Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Arguments Conclude in Jodhpur Court, Order to be Out Soon

It is time that celebrity crime is firmly dealt with in India. When an actor drinks and drives or when a star beats up an elderly man and his son in a restaurant because they objected to his loud banter or when one goes butchering blackbucks supremely sure that he is above the law of the land or when one assaults a woman, he must be brought to the book. No mercy here, please. No excuses either citing the crores of rupees riding on Khan. Big bucks and charity cannot be reasons for pardon, especially when it comes to crimes like drunk driving and poaching.

