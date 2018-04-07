Salman Khan Bail LIVE Updates: Actor Takes Off for Mumbai Within Minutes After Coming Out of Jodhpur Jail

His Dabangg co-actor Sonakshi Sinha, who visited his residence along with her father Shatrughan Sinha, shared her joy over Salman Khan's bail on Instagram. She shared a throwback photograph and took a subtle jibe at the other co-accused actors including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari by using the hashtag 'Hum Really Saath Saath Hai'.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan's good friend and co-actor of several films Preity Zinta is relieved post the actor's bail. She took to Instagram to share a photograph of her flying back for IPL. She shared that "last row and last seat on the plane is worth every bit of the discomfort when the journey is worth it." She was the only Bollywood actor who visited the actor in jail to meet him. Several other celebrities including Ramesh Taurani, Daisy Shah, Sneha Ullal, Sonakshi Sinha among others visited his residence- Galaxy Apartments- to be with his family members.
Salman Khan is now heading to the airport to board a chartered flight and fly back to be with his family in Mumbai. The actor has been granted bail by the Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi at the Jodhpur Sessions Court on the surety of Rs 50,000, following the plea application submitted by his lawyers on Thursday. He was earlier sentenced to five-year imprisonment for poaching two blackbucks in 1998.
Actor #SalmanKhan leaves from Jodhpur Central Jail to Jodhpur Airport. #BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/5fWWOnCtwq— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018
After completing all legal formalities, Salman Khan is now being driven out of the Jodhpur Central Jail. The actor spent two nights in the prison. Salman's car was led by a police vehicle amid heightened security. The actor's sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma have already reached the airport.
According to the latest update, the Sahara Chartered Flight is not booked in the name of Salman Khan but in all likelihood, the actor will fly to Mumbai in the said flight. The Airport Director, however, says the flight needs to depart by 5:30 - 6 pm and an extension of half an hour can be given at the maximum. But if further delayed, Salman will have to fly on Sunday and spend the night in Jodhpur.
Salman Khan's longtime bodyguard Shera has entered the Jodhpur Central Jail in a white SUV following the actor being granted bail by the Jodhpur Sessions Court. The actor was sentenced to five years imprisonment for killing two blackbucks in 1998. Salman is expected to walk out of the jail by 7 pm, following the completion of all formalities. The release order is expected to arrive at the jail in the next 10 minutes, and the actor will most probably spend the night in Jodhpur before flying to Mumbai early tomorrow morning.
Salman's Bodyguard Shera in a white fortuner enters Jodhpur's Central jail. Moments to go before Salman Khan walks out free. He'll be flying to Delhi TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/iAIBvl2MPS
Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, who had previously tweeted out his support for his 'friend' Salman Khan, following the latter's conviction by a Jodhpur court for the killing of two blackbucks in 1998, took to the microblogging site again, this time to celebrate the actor being granted bail. He didn't just stop there though.
Shoaib Akhtar tweets about Salman Khan's bail in the #BlackbuckPoachingCase, hopes someday Kashmir, Afghanistan and Palestine also get their freedom. #SalmanGetsBail pic.twitter.com/tsFEuEDzD9— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
According to sources on the ground at Jodhpur airport, no chartered flight has been booked to fly Salman Khan out of the city, following the actor being granted bail by the Jodhpur Sessions Court for the Blackbuck poaching case. According to these sources, a chartered plane needs to be booked three hours in advance; the last commercial flight departs from Jodhpur at 5 pm.
The Jodhpur Sessions Court granted bail to Salman Khan for the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The bail was granted on a surety of 50,000 rupees and the court set May 7 as the next date of hearing. The Bishnoi community, which is committed to protecting the endangered deer species that the actor killed during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain, has decided to appeal against the bail in Rajasthan High Court. Twitter janta who have closely followed the case, came out on a lazy Saturday to crack some jokes at Bhai's expense. | READ: 'Phir Milenge': Salman Khan is Out on Bail and So are the Jokes on Twitter
Image credits: Comedy Nights With Kapil / Colors The Jodhpur Sessions Court on Saturday granted bail to the Bollywood superstar Salman in 1998 blackbuck poaching case.
Superstar Salman Khan was granted bail on Saturday in the 1998 blackbuck case on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh by District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi. However, the petitioner, the Bishnoi community, plans to approach the Rajasthan High Court against the verdict. Arguments were over in the morning but Judge Joshi reserved the order for post-lunch. Salman has to produce a personal bond of Rs 50,000 plus two other bonds of Rs 25,000 each. However, the 52-year-old has to secure special permission from court if he plans to travel outside the country. Salman's lawyer Mahesh Bora expressed happiness on the verdict. The Bishnoi Samaj, which had registered the complaint against Salman for killing the two bluckbucks 20 years back, have said it will approach the High Court against the verdict. | READ: Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan Granted Bail, Bishnois To Approach High Court
Superstar Salman Khan was granted bail on Saturday in the 1998 blackbuck case on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh by District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi.
In what comes as a big relief for the film industry, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been granted bail by the Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi at the Jodhpur Sessions Court on the surety of Rs 50,000, following the plea application submitted by his lawyers on Thursday. The actor was sentenced to five years imprisonment for poaching two blackbucks in 1998. Salman is now expected to be released by evening after all legal formalities are completed. Bollywood celebrities including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Subhash Ghai and Sonu Sood, soon erupted in joy on Twitter and shared their happiness. | READ: Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan Gets Bail, Bollywood Celebs Erupt In Joy On Twitter
In what comes as a big relief for the film industry, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been granted bail by the Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi at the Jodhpur Sessions Court on the surety of Rs 50,000, following the plea application submitted by his lawyers on Thursday.
Fans of Salman Khan gather outside his residence in Mumbai to celebrate following Jodhpur Court's decision to grant the actor bail, following his being sentenced to five years imprisonment for killing two blackbucks in 1998. The actor was taken into custody on Thursday and lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail following his sentencing.
Fans of #SalmanKhan gather outside his residence in Mumbai and celebrate following Jodhpur Court's verdict in #BlackBuckPaochingCase. The Court granted him bail in the case. pic.twitter.com/STrcQuihjY— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018
Salman Khan has been granted bail by the Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi at the Jodhpur Sessions Court on the surety of Rs 50,000, following the plea application submitted by his lawyers on Thursday. The actor was sentenced to five years imprisonment for poaching two blackbucks in 1998. The actor is expected to be released by 5 pm, following the completion of all formalities.
Salman Khan will not be allowed to leave the country without the court's permission, and will have to be present on May 7, for the next hearing in the Blackbuck poaching case, according to Mahipal Bishnoi, the lawyer who represents the Bishnoi community, which took such issue against the alleged killing of the blackbucks by the actor in 1998.
Salman Khan can not leave the country without the court's permission and will have to be present on 7 May, 2018 for the next hearing in the #BlackbuckPoachingCase: Mahipal Bishnoi, Bishnoi Community's lawyer. #SalmanGetsBail pic.twitter.com/dy88VSWtN7— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
Salman Khan was released on bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. Firecrackers are being burst outside the Jodhpur Sessions Court, as the fans and supporters of the actor gathered in celebration; the crowds have since been dispersed by the police and security forces posted there. The actor is expected to be released in the next hour or so, after spending 48 hours in Jodhpur Central Jail, where he shared a cell with rape accused and self-styled Godman, Asaram.
Celebrations outside Jodhpur court after Salman Khan granted bail in the #BlackbuckPoachingCase. @saahilmenghani reporting from ground zero. #SalmanGetsBail pic.twitter.com/ZCYllHyjXV— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
Salman Khan has been granted bail by the Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi at the Jodhpur Sessions Court on the surety of Rs 50,000, following the plea application submitted by his lawyers on Thursday. The actor was sentenced to five years imprisonment for poaching two blackbucks in 1998. The actor is expected to be released by 4:30 pm, following the completion of all formalities.
BREAKING -- Salman Khan granted bail in the #BlackbuckPoachingCase on a surety of Rs. 50,000. #SalmanGetsBail pic.twitter.com/DfVNmlWq4X— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
The order containing the decision on whether Salman Khan's bail plea application will be accepted or rejected has been sent back for correction. Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi is expected to pronounce his verdict soon. Salman was sentenced to five years imprisonment for the killing of two blackbucks in 1998. The Bollywood superstar's lawyers are hopeful of a positive outcome.
#BlackBuckPoachingCase -- Salman Khan's lawyer tells @saahilmenghani: Hopeful of a positive outcome. #SalmanConvicted LIVE: https://t.co/TXte66yMBe— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
According to sources on the ground, Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi has entered the courtroom and is expected to pronounce the decision over Salman Khan's bail plea application at 2:45. The actor has been lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail since Thursday, after being sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for killing two blackbucks in 1998.
#BlackBuckPoachingCase -- Judge arrives in the courtroom. Salman Khan's bail order to be pronounced shortly— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
While the Jodhpur Sessions Court had earlier stated it would pronounce its decision on Salman Khan's bail plea application, following his being sentenced to five years imprisonment by the rural court, by 2 pm, it has now said that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm. The arguments for Salman Khan's bail plea application have been concluded and only the bail order is awaited. While the prosecution has demanded that Salman's bail plea application be rejected on the basis of the eyewitness accounts which they say categorically proves the actor's guilt in the killing of two blackbucks in 1998. The defence meanwhile questioned the veracity of the same accounts, claiming that they were filled with discrepancies.
Local media reports say that Salman Khan's second night in jail was no better than the first. He reportedly refused to eat the standard meals provided by the jail again and is allegedly yet to exchange his T-shirt and jeans for mandated prison attire. According to Jansatta, the actor was allowed to meet Preity Zinta and his sisters for 30 minutes yesterday, as well as children and family members of prison officials. Jansatta also reports that, as Salman was refusing the prison meals, food was brought for him from a nearby hotel. The Hindi daily also reported that Salman's cell mate, self-styled Godman and rape accused, Asaram, is peeved with the "preferential treatment" being meted out to Salman. On Salman's first night in Jodhpur Central Jail, Asaram had shared his tiffin, delivered daily by a nearby ashram, with the actor, and even offered him the use of his mattress, which Salman refused.
After going on an abusive Twitter rant following Salman Khan's conviction in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, and subsequently claiming that his account was hacked, Kapil Sharma has now admitted to hurling abuses to the media and system himself. The comedian, who has returned to the small screen with his show Family Time With Kapil, had lashed out at the Indian Judiciary for convicting Salman and a particular portal for spreading negative news with regards to Kapil himself. He had further said that if he were the Prime Minister, he would have hung people who spread fake news. His tweets didn't even spare his fans who asked him to refrain from abusing. He only hurled more abuses at them. | READ:After Blaming Hackers, Kapil Sharma Admits to Abusing Judiciary, Media Over Salman Khan Case
The comedian, who has returned to the small screen with his show Family Time With Kapil , had lashed out at the Indian Judiciary for convicting Salman and a particular portal for spreading negative news with regards to Kapil himself
Fans and supporters of Salman Khan have gathered outside the Jodhpur Sessions Court -- where the decision over the actor's bail plea application will be announced after 2 PM -- in support of their Bhaijjan. Salman was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for killing two blackbucks in 1998 by the rural court here. His lawyers hope to get him granted bail and then subsequently have the sentence reduced or overturned in a higher court.
The Jodhpur court pronounced its verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case on Thursday, in which Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were accused. While Saif, Sonali, Tabu and Neelam were acquitted by the court, Salman was convicted Under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act. Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha, Malaika Arora, Daisy Shah, Sneha Ullal were snapped outside his house. But while many have spoken in his favour, a large part of Bollywood has remained silent. Sonam Kapoor, who has worked with Salman in the megahit Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, on Saturday took to Twitter to share that she stands in solidarity with the actor. "You’re the best! Always by your side!" she wrote alongside a photo of the two. READ: Blackbuck Poaching Case: Sonam Kapoor Stands In Solidarity With Salman Khan, Says He's The Best
Several Bollywood celebrities including Jaya Bachchan, Arjun Rampal and Subhash Ghai expressed their views on the verdict and said that their heart goes out to Salman and his family, while still others visited Salman's residence- Galaxy Apartments- to be with the family.
A district and sessions judge, who is hearing Salman Khan's application for bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, has been transferred as part of a reshuffle. Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri, who had sentenced Khan to five years in jail, has also been replaced by another magistrate. In a late night development, Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi was transferred to Sirohi, as per an order of the Rajasthan High Court. Chandra Kumar Songara will replace him in Jodhpur's Sessions Court. Joshi is among 134 judges transferred by the Registrar General of the High Court. He, however, resumed hearing the actor’s bail plea on Saturday. | READ: Judge Who Sentenced Salman Khan to 5 Years in Jail Among 134 Transferred
According to legal experts, the sitting judge has a seven days to get himself relieved and if he does so, the judge can proceed with "urgent matters".
Salman Khan's legal defence team has argued that the actor should be granted bail as he had co-operated with the court proceedings for the last 20 years, has not misbehaved and in fact respected all their decisions so far. Given these circumstances, Salman's lawyers hope to secure bail for the actor. The arguments for the same have concluded and the judge has announced that he will deliver his verdict post the lunch break.
#BREAKING -- #BlackBuckPoachingCase | Salman Khan has been facing these charges for the last 20 years. He has not misbehaved and has corporated with the investigation: Mahesh Bora, Chief Counsel of Salman's legal team, quotes teams' argument to @Zebaism #SalmanConvicted pic.twitter.com/DjeGw0iVZf— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
The arguments for Salman Khan's bail plea application have been concluded and the Jodhpur Sessions Court has said that it will pronounce its decision on the same post lunch. While the prosecution has demanded that Salman's bail plea application be rejected on the basis of the eyewitness accounts which they say categorically proves the actor's guilt in the killing of two blackbucks in 1998. The defence meanwhile questioned the veracity of the same accounts, claiming that they were filled with discrepancies.
#BREAKING -- #BlackBuckPoachingCase: Defence and Prosecution arguments are over. Court order on Salman's bail plea post lunch | @Zebaism with exclusive details #SalmanConvicted LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/zBUL61VPWP pic.twitter.com/RpxWgtp1PK— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
The case diary hadn't been provided earlier and the judge hearing Salman Khan's bail plea application had refused to pronounce a decision unless the case diary was madew available to the court. The case diary has now been given to the judge, but the prosecution is still demanding that the court reject the actor's bail plea for his 5 year imprisonment for allegedly killing two blackbucks in 1998.
