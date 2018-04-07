Salman Khan Bail LIVE Updates: Actor Takes Off for Mumbai Within Minutes After Coming Out of Jodhpur Jail

Bollywood superstar comes out of Jodhpur Central Jail after a brief stay of two days at the jail. He will be flying out of Jodhpur in a chartered plane accompanied by his sisters Arpita and Alvira. He just took seven minutes to reach the airport. In a big relief for Salman Khan, the Jodhpur Sessions Court has granted the actor bail in 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The court has granted bail on surety of Rs 50,000 and set May 7 as the next date of hearing. Meanwhile, the Bishnoi community, which is committed to protecting the endangered deer species that the actor killed during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain, has decided to appeal against the bail in Rajasthan High Court. Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who presided over the bail hearing, and trial court judge Dev Kumar Khatri, who had convicted Salman Khan and sentenced him to five years in jail, are among the judges transferred in Rajasthan. The transfers are reportedly part of routine reshuffle carried out in the beginning of April every year in Rajasthan.





Apr 7, 2018 6:05 pm (IST) His Dabangg co-actor Sonakshi Sinha, who visited his residence along with her father Shatrughan Sinha, shared her joy over Salman Khan's bail on Instagram. She shared a throwback photograph and took a subtle jibe at the other co-accused actors including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari by using the hashtag 'Hum Really Saath Saath Hai'.

Apr 7, 2018 5:45 pm (IST) Salman Khan has reached the Jodhpur airport amid heavy security along with his long time body guard Shera. The actor will now fly back to Mumbai where his family and fans await the return of their beloved. His sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma are keeping him company.

Apr 7, 2018 5:41 pm (IST) Salman Khan is now heading to the airport to board a chartered flight and fly back to be with his family in Mumbai. The actor has been granted bail by the Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi at the Jodhpur Sessions Court on the surety of Rs 50,000, following the plea application submitted by his lawyers on Thursday. He was earlier sentenced to five-year imprisonment for poaching two blackbucks in 1998.

Apr 7, 2018 5:36 pm (IST) After completing all legal formalities, Salman Khan is now being driven out of the Jodhpur Central Jail. The actor spent two nights in the prison. Salman's car was led by a police vehicle amid heightened security. The actor's sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma have already reached the airport.

Apr 7, 2018 5:30 pm (IST) Meanwhile, the bail orders have arrived at the Jodhpur Central Court. Jodhpur Police have informed that the process at the jail is almost done and they are now ensuring proper security for Salman Khan’s smooth transit.

Apr 7, 2018 5:28 pm (IST) According to the latest update, the Sahara Chartered Flight is not booked in the name of Salman Khan but in all likelihood, the actor will fly to Mumbai in the said flight. The Airport Director, however, says the flight needs to depart by 5:30 - 6 pm and an extension of half an hour can be given at the maximum. But if further delayed, Salman will have to fly on Sunday and spend the night in Jodhpur.

Apr 7, 2018 5:13 pm (IST) Salman Khan's longtime bodyguard Shera has entered the Jodhpur Central Jail in a white SUV following the actor being granted bail by the Jodhpur Sessions Court. The actor was sentenced to five years imprisonment for killing two blackbucks in 1998. Salman is expected to walk out of the jail by 7 pm, following the completion of all formalities. The release order is expected to arrive at the jail in the next 10 minutes, and the actor will most probably spend the night in Jodhpur before flying to Mumbai early tomorrow morning.



Salman's Bodyguard Shera in a white fortuner enters Jodhpur's Central jail. Moments to go before Salman Khan walks out free. He'll be flying to Delhi TOMORROW

Apr 7, 2018 5:00 pm (IST) Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, who had previously tweeted out his support for his 'friend' Salman Khan, following the latter's conviction by a Jodhpur court for the killing of two blackbucks in 1998, took to the microblogging site again, this time to celebrate the actor being granted bail. He didn't just stop there though.

Apr 7, 2018 4:45 pm (IST) According to sources on the ground at Jodhpur airport, no chartered flight has been booked to fly Salman Khan out of the city, following the actor being granted bail by the Jodhpur Sessions Court for the Blackbuck poaching case. According to these sources, a chartered plane needs to be booked three hours in advance; the last commercial flight departs from Jodhpur at 5 pm.

Apr 7, 2018 3:49 pm (IST) Bishnoi community has decided to appeal to the Rajasthan High Court following the Jodhpur Court's decision to grant bail to Salman Khan for the blackbuck poaching case, in which Salman has been sentenced to five year's imprisonment for killing two blackbucks in 1998.

Apr 7, 2018 3:42 pm (IST) Fans of Salman Khan gather outside his residence in Mumbai to celebrate following Jodhpur Court's decision to grant the actor bail, following his being sentenced to five years imprisonment for killing two blackbucks in 1998. The actor was taken into custody on Thursday and lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail following his sentencing.

Apr 7, 2018 3:23 pm (IST) Salman Khan has been granted bail by the Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi at the Jodhpur Sessions Court on the surety of Rs 50,000, following the plea application submitted by his lawyers on Thursday. The actor was sentenced to five years imprisonment for poaching two blackbucks in 1998. The actor is expected to be released by 5 pm, following the completion of all formalities.

Apr 7, 2018 3:18 pm (IST) Salman Khan will not be allowed to leave the country without the court's permission, and will have to be present on May 7, for the next hearing in the Blackbuck poaching case, according to Mahipal Bishnoi, the lawyer who represents the Bishnoi community, which took such issue against the alleged killing of the blackbucks by the actor in 1998.

Apr 7, 2018 3:12 pm (IST) Salman Khan was released on bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. Firecrackers are being burst outside the Jodhpur Sessions Court, as the fans and supporters of the actor gathered in celebration; the crowds have since been dispersed by the police and security forces posted there. The actor is expected to be released in the next hour or so, after spending 48 hours in Jodhpur Central Jail, where he shared a cell with rape accused and self-styled Godman, Asaram.

Apr 7, 2018 3:02 pm (IST) Salman Khan has been granted bail by the Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi at the Jodhpur Sessions Court on the surety of Rs 50,000, following the plea application submitted by his lawyers on Thursday. The actor was sentenced to five years imprisonment for poaching two blackbucks in 1998. The actor is expected to be released by 4:30 pm, following the completion of all formalities.

Apr 7, 2018 2:56 pm (IST) The order containing the decision on whether Salman Khan's bail plea application will be accepted or rejected has been sent back for correction. Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi is expected to pronounce his verdict soon. Salman was sentenced to five years imprisonment for the killing of two blackbucks in 1998. The Bollywood superstar's lawyers are hopeful of a positive outcome.

Apr 7, 2018 2:41 pm (IST) According to sources on the ground, Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi has entered the courtroom and is expected to pronounce the decision over Salman Khan's bail plea application at 2:45. The actor has been lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail since Thursday, after being sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for killing two blackbucks in 1998.



Apr 7, 2018 2:15 pm (IST) While the Jodhpur Sessions Court had earlier stated it would pronounce its decision on Salman Khan's bail plea application, following his being sentenced to five years imprisonment by the rural court, by 2 pm, it has now said that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm. The arguments for Salman Khan's bail plea application have been concluded and only the bail order is awaited. While the prosecution has demanded that Salman's bail plea application be rejected on the basis of the eyewitness accounts which they say categorically proves the actor's guilt in the killing of two blackbucks in 1998. The defence meanwhile questioned the veracity of the same accounts, claiming that they were filled with discrepancies.

Apr 7, 2018 1:28 pm (IST) Local media reports say that Salman Khan's second night in jail was no better than the first. He reportedly refused to eat the standard meals provided by the jail again and is allegedly yet to exchange his T-shirt and jeans for mandated prison attire. According to Jansatta, the actor was allowed to meet Preity Zinta and his sisters for 30 minutes yesterday, as well as children and family members of prison officials. Jansatta also reports that, as Salman was refusing the prison meals, food was brought for him from a nearby hotel. The Hindi daily also reported that Salman's cell mate, self-styled Godman and rape accused, Asaram, is peeved with the "preferential treatment" being meted out to Salman. On Salman's first night in Jodhpur Central Jail, Asaram had shared his tiffin, delivered daily by a nearby ashram, with the actor, and even offered him the use of his mattress, which Salman refused.

Apr 7, 2018 12:22 pm (IST) Fans and supporters of Salman Khan have gathered outside the Jodhpur Sessions Court -- where the decision over the actor's bail plea application will be announced after 2 PM -- in support of their Bhaijjan. Salman was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for killing two blackbucks in 1998 by the rural court here. His lawyers hope to get him granted bail and then subsequently have the sentence reduced or overturned in a higher court.

Apr 7, 2018 11:35 am (IST) Salman Khan's legal defence team has argued that the actor should be granted bail as he had co-operated with the court proceedings for the last 20 years, has not misbehaved and in fact respected all their decisions so far. Given these circumstances, Salman's lawyers hope to secure bail for the actor. The arguments for the same have concluded and the judge has announced that he will deliver his verdict post the lunch break.

Apr 7, 2018 11:14 am (IST) The arguments for Salman Khan's bail plea application have been concluded and the Jodhpur Sessions Court has said that it will pronounce its decision on the same post lunch. While the prosecution has demanded that Salman's bail plea application be rejected on the basis of the eyewitness accounts which they say categorically proves the actor's guilt in the killing of two blackbucks in 1998. The defence meanwhile questioned the veracity of the same accounts, claiming that they were filled with discrepancies.