Salman Khan Bail LIVE Updates: Actor Returns Home, Waves at Fans as Teary-eyed Salim Khan Looks On

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Support for Salman Khan keeps pouring from his friends and colleagues in Bollywood.
And he finally gets Bail. @BeingSalmanKhan more strength to you bhai. Believe in the power of justice and the God above. 🙏🏻🤗💪🏻💪🏻#WeSupportSalmanKhan— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) April 7, 2018
His Dabangg co-actor Sonakshi Sinha, who visited his residence along with her father Shatrughan Sinha, shared her joy over Salman Khan's bail on Instagram. She shared a throwback photograph and took a subtle jibe at the other co-accused actors including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari by using the hashtag 'Hum Really Saath Saath Hai'.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan's good friend and co-actor of several films Preity Zinta is relieved post the actor's bail. She took to Instagram to share a photograph of her flying back for IPL. She shared that "last row and last seat on the plane is worth every bit of the discomfort when the journey is worth it." She was the only Bollywood actor who visited the actor in jail to meet him. Several other celebrities including Ramesh Taurani, Daisy Shah, Sneha Ullal, Sonakshi Sinha among others visited his residence- Galaxy Apartments- to be with his family members.
Salman Khan is now heading to the airport to board a chartered flight and fly back to be with his family in Mumbai. The actor has been granted bail by the Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi at the Jodhpur Sessions Court on the surety of Rs 50,000, following the plea application submitted by his lawyers on Thursday. He was earlier sentenced to five-year imprisonment for poaching two blackbucks in 1998.
Actor #SalmanKhan leaves from Jodhpur Central Jail to Jodhpur Airport. #BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/5fWWOnCtwq— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018
After completing all legal formalities, Salman Khan is now being driven out of the Jodhpur Central Jail. The actor spent two nights in the prison. Salman's car was led by a police vehicle amid heightened security. The actor's sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma have already reached the airport.
According to the latest update, the Sahara Chartered Flight is not booked in the name of Salman Khan but in all likelihood, the actor will fly to Mumbai in the said flight. The Airport Director, however, says the flight needs to depart by 5:30 - 6 pm and an extension of half an hour can be given at the maximum. But if further delayed, Salman will have to fly on Sunday and spend the night in Jodhpur.
Salman Khan's longtime bodyguard Shera has entered the Jodhpur Central Jail in a white SUV following the actor being granted bail by the Jodhpur Sessions Court. The actor was sentenced to five years imprisonment for killing two blackbucks in 1998. Salman is expected to walk out of the jail by 7 pm, following the completion of all formalities. The release order is expected to arrive at the jail in the next 10 minutes, and the actor will most probably spend the night in Jodhpur before flying to Mumbai early tomorrow morning.
VIDEO— SaahilMurli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) April 7, 2018
Salman's Bodyguard Shera in a white fortuner enters Jodhpur's Central jail. Moments to go before Salman Khan walks out free. He'll be flying to Delhi TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/iAIBvl2MPS
Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, who had previously tweeted out his support for his 'friend' Salman Khan, following the latter's conviction by a Jodhpur court for the killing of two blackbucks in 1998, took to the microblogging site again, this time to celebrate the actor being granted bail. He didn't just stop there though.
Shoaib Akhtar tweets about Salman Khan's bail in the #BlackbuckPoachingCase, hopes someday Kashmir, Afghanistan and Palestine also get their freedom. #SalmanGetsBail pic.twitter.com/tsFEuEDzD9— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
According to sources on the ground at Jodhpur airport, no chartered flight has been booked to fly Salman Khan out of the city, following the actor being granted bail by the Jodhpur Sessions Court for the Blackbuck poaching case. According to these sources, a chartered plane needs to be booked three hours in advance; the last commercial flight departs from Jodhpur at 5 pm.
The Jodhpur Sessions Court granted bail to Salman Khan for the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The bail was granted on a surety of 50,000 rupees and the court set May 7 as the next date of hearing. The Bishnoi community, which is committed to protecting the endangered deer species that the actor killed during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain, has decided to appeal against the bail in Rajasthan High Court. Twitter janta who have closely followed the case, came out on a lazy Saturday to crack some jokes at Bhai's expense. | READ: 'Phir Milenge': Salman Khan is Out on Bail and So are the Jokes on Twitter
Image credits: Comedy Nights With Kapil / Colors The Jodhpur Sessions Court on Saturday granted bail to the Bollywood superstar Salman in 1998 blackbuck poaching case.
Superstar Salman Khan was granted bail on Saturday in the 1998 blackbuck case on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh by District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi. However, the petitioner, the Bishnoi community, plans to approach the Rajasthan High Court against the verdict. Arguments were over in the morning but Judge Joshi reserved the order for post-lunch. Salman has to produce a personal bond of Rs 50,000 plus two other bonds of Rs 25,000 each. However, the 52-year-old has to secure special permission from court if he plans to travel outside the country. Salman's lawyer Mahesh Bora expressed happiness on the verdict. The Bishnoi Samaj, which had registered the complaint against Salman for killing the two bluckbucks 20 years back, have said it will approach the High Court against the verdict. | READ: Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan Granted Bail, Bishnois To Approach High Court
Superstar Salman Khan was granted bail on Saturday in the 1998 blackbuck case on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh by District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi.
In what comes as a big relief for the film industry, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been granted bail by the Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi at the Jodhpur Sessions Court on the surety of Rs 50,000, following the plea application submitted by his lawyers on Thursday. The actor was sentenced to five years imprisonment for poaching two blackbucks in 1998. Salman is now expected to be released by evening after all legal formalities are completed. Bollywood celebrities including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Subhash Ghai and Sonu Sood, soon erupted in joy on Twitter and shared their happiness. | READ: Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan Gets Bail, Bollywood Celebs Erupt In Joy On Twitter
In what comes as a big relief for the film industry, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been granted bail by the Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi at the Jodhpur Sessions Court on the surety of Rs 50,000, following the plea application submitted by his lawyers on Thursday.
Fans of Salman Khan gather outside his residence in Mumbai to celebrate following Jodhpur Court's decision to grant the actor bail, following his being sentenced to five years imprisonment for killing two blackbucks in 1998. The actor was taken into custody on Thursday and lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail following his sentencing.
Fans of #SalmanKhan gather outside his residence in Mumbai and celebrate following Jodhpur Court's verdict in #BlackBuckPaochingCase. The Court granted him bail in the case. pic.twitter.com/STrcQuihjY— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018
Salman Khan has been granted bail by the Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi at the Jodhpur Sessions Court on the surety of Rs 50,000, following the plea application submitted by his lawyers on Thursday. The actor was sentenced to five years imprisonment for poaching two blackbucks in 1998. The actor is expected to be released by 5 pm, following the completion of all formalities.
Salman Khan will not be allowed to leave the country without the court's permission, and will have to be present on May 7, for the next hearing in the Blackbuck poaching case, according to Mahipal Bishnoi, the lawyer who represents the Bishnoi community, which took such issue against the alleged killing of the blackbucks by the actor in 1998.
Salman Khan can not leave the country without the court's permission and will have to be present on 7 May, 2018 for the next hearing in the #BlackbuckPoachingCase: Mahipal Bishnoi, Bishnoi Community's lawyer. #SalmanGetsBail pic.twitter.com/dy88VSWtN7— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
Salman Khan was released on bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. Firecrackers are being burst outside the Jodhpur Sessions Court, as the fans and supporters of the actor gathered in celebration; the crowds have since been dispersed by the police and security forces posted there. The actor is expected to be released in the next hour or so, after spending 48 hours in Jodhpur Central Jail, where he shared a cell with rape accused and self-styled Godman, Asaram.
Celebrations outside Jodhpur court after Salman Khan granted bail in the #BlackbuckPoachingCase. @saahilmenghani reporting from ground zero. #SalmanGetsBail pic.twitter.com/ZCYllHyjXV— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
Salman Khan has been granted bail by the Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi at the Jodhpur Sessions Court on the surety of Rs 50,000, following the plea application submitted by his lawyers on Thursday. The actor was sentenced to five years imprisonment for poaching two blackbucks in 1998. The actor is expected to be released by 4:30 pm, following the completion of all formalities.
BREAKING -- Salman Khan granted bail in the #BlackbuckPoachingCase on a surety of Rs. 50,000. #SalmanGetsBail pic.twitter.com/DfVNmlWq4X— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
The order containing the decision on whether Salman Khan's bail plea application will be accepted or rejected has been sent back for correction. Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi is expected to pronounce his verdict soon. Salman was sentenced to five years imprisonment for the killing of two blackbucks in 1998. The Bollywood superstar's lawyers are hopeful of a positive outcome.
#BlackBuckPoachingCase -- Salman Khan's lawyer tells @saahilmenghani: Hopeful of a positive outcome. #SalmanConvicted LIVE: https://t.co/TXte66yMBe— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
According to sources on the ground, Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi has entered the courtroom and is expected to pronounce the decision over Salman Khan's bail plea application at 2:45. The actor has been lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail since Thursday, after being sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for killing two blackbucks in 1998.
#BlackBuckPoachingCase -- Judge arrives in the courtroom. Salman Khan's bail order to be pronounced shortly— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
Watch this space for more! #SalmanConvicted https://t.co/fkpvIe8vnk
While the Jodhpur Sessions Court had earlier stated it would pronounce its decision on Salman Khan's bail plea application, following his being sentenced to five years imprisonment by the rural court, by 2 pm, it has now said that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm. The arguments for Salman Khan's bail plea application have been concluded and only the bail order is awaited. While the prosecution has demanded that Salman's bail plea application be rejected on the basis of the eyewitness accounts which they say categorically proves the actor's guilt in the killing of two blackbucks in 1998. The defence meanwhile questioned the veracity of the same accounts, claiming that they were filled with discrepancies.
-
03 Apr, 2018 | West Indies in Pakistan WI vs PAK 153/620.0 overs 154/216.5 oversPakistan beat West Indies by 8 wickets
-
02 Apr, 2018 | West Indies in Pakistan PAK vs WI 205/320.0 overs 123/1019.2 oversPakistan beat West Indies by 82 runs
-
01 Apr, 2018 | West Indies in Pakistan PAK vs WI 203/520.0 overs 60/913.4 oversPakistan beat West Indies by 143 runs
-
30 Mar - 03 Apr, 2018 | Australia in South Africa SA vs AUS 488/10136.5 overs 221/1070.0 oversSouth Africa beat Australia by 492 runs
-
30 Mar - 03 Apr, 2018 | England in New Zealand ENG vs NZ 307/1096.5 overs 278/1093.3 oversNew Zealand drew with England