Salman Khan Bail LIVE Updates: Actor to Stay Out of Jail Till May 7; Bishnois to Appeal Against Bail in HC

Apr 7, 2018 9:21 am (IST)

According to Mahipal Bishnoi, the lawyer representing the Bishnoi community, "In high profile cases, it is left to judge's own discretion whether he wants to continue hearing the case or recuse himself and allow his replacement to take over proceedings." He also said that urgent matters like bail plea applications are usually heard by the judge, even if he has been transferred. Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who was hearing Salman Khan's bail plea, has been transferred along with 87 other district judicial officers. The case will now be heard by Bhilwara district Judge Chandra Kumar Songara​. It is being said that the rejig could cause a delay in the hearing. Besides, Dev Kumar Khatri, the judge who had sentenced Khan to jail, has also been transferred.