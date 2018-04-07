Salman Khan Bail LIVE Updates: Actor to Stay Out of Jail Till May 7; Bishnois to Appeal Against Bail in HC

In a big relief for Salman Khan, the Jodhpur Sessions Court has granted the actor bail in 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The court has granted bail on surety of Rs 50,000 and set May 7 as the next date of hearing. The Bishnoi community, which is committed to protecting the endangered deer species that the actor killed during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain, has decided to appeal against the bail in Rajasthan High Court. Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who presided over the bail hearing, and trial court judge Dev Kumar Khatri, who had convicted Salman Khan and sentenced him to five years in jail, are among the judges transferred in Rajasthan. The transfers are reportedly part of routine reshuffle carried out in the beginning of April every year in Rajasthan. Salman Khan had spent the last two days in Jodhpur Central Jail.
Stay tuned as Shantanu David brings you LIVE updates:
Superstar Salman Khan was granted bail on Saturday in the 1998 blackbuck case on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh by District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi.
Apr 7, 2018 3:49 pm (IST)
Bishnoi community has decided to appeal to the Rajasthan High Court following the Jodhpur Court's decision to grant bail to Salman Khan for the blackbuck poaching case, in which Salman has been sentenced to five year's imprisonment for killing two blackbucks in 1998.
In what comes as a big relief for the film industry, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been granted bail by the Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi at the Jodhpur Sessions Court on the surety of Rs 50,000, following the plea application submitted by his lawyers on Thursday.
Apr 7, 2018 3:42 pm (IST)
Fans of Salman Khan gather outside his residence in Mumbai to celebrate following Jodhpur Court's decision to grant the actor bail, following his being sentenced to five years imprisonment for killing two blackbucks in 1998. The actor was taken into custody on Thursday and lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail following his sentencing.
Salman Khan has been granted bail by the Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi at the Jodhpur Sessions Court on the surety of Rs 50,000, following the plea application submitted by his lawyers on Thursday. The actor was sentenced to five years imprisonment for poaching two blackbucks in 1998. The actor is expected to be released by 5 pm, following the completion of all formalities.
Apr 7, 2018 3:18 pm (IST)
Salman Khan will not be allowed to leave the country without the court's permission, and will have to be present on May 7, for the next hearing in the Blackbuck poaching case, according to Mahipal Bishnoi, the lawyer who represents the Bishnoi community, which took such issue against the alleged killing of the blackbucks by the actor in 1998.
Salman Khan was released on bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. Firecrackers are being burst outside the Jodhpur Sessions Court, as the fans and supporters of the actor gathered in celebration; the crowds have since been dispersed by the police and security forces posted there. The actor is expected to be released in the next hour or so, after spending 48 hours in Jodhpur Central Jail, where he shared a cell with rape accused and self-styled Godman, Asaram.
Salman Khan has been granted bail by the Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi at the Jodhpur Sessions Court on the surety of Rs 50,000, following the plea application submitted by his lawyers on Thursday. The actor was sentenced to five years imprisonment for poaching two blackbucks in 1998. The actor is expected to be released by 4:30 pm, following the completion of all formalities.
The order containing the decision on whether Salman Khan's bail plea application will be accepted or rejected has been sent back for correction. Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi is expected to pronounce his verdict soon. Salman was sentenced to five years imprisonment for the killing of two blackbucks in 1998. The Bollywood superstar's lawyers are hopeful of a positive outcome.
According to sources on the ground, Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi has entered the courtroom and is expected to pronounce the decision over Salman Khan's bail plea application at 2:45. The actor has been lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail since Thursday, after being sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for killing two blackbucks in 1998.
While the Jodhpur Sessions Court had earlier stated it would pronounce its decision on Salman Khan's bail plea application, following his being sentenced to five years imprisonment by the rural court, by 2 pm, it has now said that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm. The arguments for Salman Khan's bail plea application have been concluded and only the bail order is awaited. While the prosecution has demanded that Salman's bail plea application be rejected on the basis of the eyewitness accounts which they say categorically proves the actor's guilt in the killing of two blackbucks in 1998. The defence meanwhile questioned the veracity of the same accounts, claiming that they were filled with discrepancies.
Apr 7, 2018 1:28 pm (IST)
Local media reports say that Salman Khan's second night in jail was no better than the first. He reportedly refused to eat the standard meals provided by the jail again and is allegedly yet to exchange his T-shirt and jeans for mandated prison attire. According to Jansatta, the actor was allowed to meet Preity Zinta and his sisters for 30 minutes yesterday, as well as children and family members of prison officials. Jansatta also reports that, as Salman was refusing the prison meals, food was brought for him from a nearby hotel. The Hindi daily also reported that Salman's cell mate, self-styled Godman and rape accused, Asaram, is peeved with the "preferential treatment" being meted out to Salman. On Salman's first night in Jodhpur Central Jail, Asaram had shared his tiffin, delivered daily by a nearby ashram, with the actor, and even offered him the use of his mattress, which Salman refused.
The comedian, who has returned to the small screen with his show Family Time With Kapil , had lashed out at the Indian Judiciary for convicting Salman and a particular portal for spreading negative news with regards to Kapil himself
Apr 7, 2018 12:22 pm (IST)
Fans and supporters of Salman Khan have gathered outside the Jodhpur Sessions Court -- where the decision over the actor's bail plea application will be announced after 2 PM -- in support of their Bhaijjan. Salman was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for killing two blackbucks in 1998 by the rural court here. His lawyers hope to get him granted bail and then subsequently have the sentence reduced or overturned in a higher court.
Several Bollywood celebrities including Jaya Bachchan, Arjun Rampal and Subhash Ghai expressed their views on the verdict and said that their heart goes out to Salman and his family, while still others visited Salman's residence- Galaxy Apartments- to be with the family.
According to legal experts, the sitting judge has a seven days to get himself relieved and if he does so, the judge can proceed with "urgent matters".
Apr 7, 2018 11:35 am (IST)
Salman Khan's legal defence team has argued that the actor should be granted bail as he had co-operated with the court proceedings for the last 20 years, has not misbehaved and in fact respected all their decisions so far. Given these circumstances, Salman's lawyers hope to secure bail for the actor. The arguments for the same have concluded and the judge has announced that he will deliver his verdict post the lunch break.
The arguments for Salman Khan's bail plea application have been concluded and the Jodhpur Sessions Court has said that it will pronounce its decision on the same post lunch. While the prosecution has demanded that Salman's bail plea application be rejected on the basis of the eyewitness accounts which they say categorically proves the actor's guilt in the killing of two blackbucks in 1998. The defence meanwhile questioned the veracity of the same accounts, claiming that they were filled with discrepancies.
The case diary hadn't been provided earlier and the judge hearing Salman Khan's bail plea application had refused to pronounce a decision unless the case diary was madew available to the court. The case diary has now been given to the judge, but the prosecution is still demanding that the court reject the actor's bail plea for his 5 year imprisonment for allegedly killing two blackbucks in 1998.
Mumbai: As Bollywood superstar Salman Khan spent his first (sleepless) night in a prison in Jodhpur, back home his friends, relatives and well-wishers continued to pour into his residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra here.
Apr 7, 2018 10:51 am (IST)
As the hearing for Salman Khan's bail plea in the Blackbuck Poaching Case takes place, the prosecution is saying that bail should be rejected, because eyewitness accounts prove that the Bollywood superstar is indeed guilty of the crime, for which he has been sentenced to 5 years imprisonment by the Jodhpur Sessions Court. The prosecution read out the full eyewitness accounts to prove the veracity of their claims.
Crowds of Salman Khan fans as well as members of the Bishnoi community have gathered outside the Jodhpur Session Court where the actor's bail plea is currently underway; the actor's younger sisters, Alvira and Arpita, are also present at the courtroom. There is a high police presence to ensure security in the vicinity.
Apr 7, 2018 10:35 am (IST)
Putting an end to much speculation, Judge Ravindra Joshi has begun hearing arguments for Salman Khan's bail plea in the Jodhpur Sessions Court, as originally scheduled. According to legal experts, the sitting judge has seven days to get himself relieved and if he does so, the judge can proceed with the decision on Khan's application on Saturday itself..
Speaking to CNN-News18, Prosecution lawyer Pokar Ram Vishnoi said "Yes, Judge Ravinder Kumar Joshi will hear the case today." Meanwhile, Defence Chief Counsel Mahesh Boda, who is heading Salman's defence team, referring to the transfer of Judge Joshi, said, "There is nothing that prevents Judge Joshi from giving the order. Our arguments have concluded, and today we are expecting the order. Even if the transfer does get effective , we will pitch for the order today."
Apr 7, 2018 10:19 am (IST)
Salman Khan's sister Alvira and Arpita arrive at the Jodhpur court, accompanied by his the actor's long-time bodyguard, Shera. This indicates that the hearing will take place at 10:30 am as scheduled, despite the late night transfer of Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi last night, which cast doubts on whether the judge would continue to hear the case or recuse himself in lieu of the judge who will replace him..
CJM (rural) Dev Kumar Khatri( the judge who pronounced Salman's sentence of five years imprisonment) has gone to meet Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi (the judge currently hearing Salman's bail plea) in his chambers. Sources say this is a routine meet. Both judges were among the 87 who had been transferred late last night, in what has been termed as a routine shuffle. The transfer had cast doubt on whether Salman's bail plea would be heard today or not, but in what has come as a temporary relief for the actor, Judge Joshi will be hearing the arguments of both defence and prosecution today, as scheduled. A lawyer from Salman's legal team told CNN-News18 that the hearing 'must' take place today.
In what comes as a major relief for Salman Khan and the potential fate of his bail hearing, Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who was transferred in a "routine shuffle" late last night, is expected to continue on the case. As earlier reported by CNN-News18, following a transfer, it is on the judge's discretion whether he will continue to hear his pending cases or recuse himself. With Judge Joshi having arrived at the courthouse, the hearing will for Salman's bail application is expected to begin shortly.
After visiting her frequent co-star Salman Khan at Jodhpur Central Jail yesterday, Preity Zinta tweeted out a message filled with hope, perhaps obliquely referring to the legal quandary Salman has found himself mired in. The actor's bail plea hearing today is also suddenly under suspense because of the sudden transfer of the judge who was hearing his case till now. It should be noted that 87 judges in total were transferred last night, in what concerned authorities are calling a routine shuffle.
According to Mahipal Bishnoi, the lawyer representing the Bishnoi community, "In high profile cases, it is left to judge's own discretion whether he wants to continue hearing the case or recuse himself and allow his replacement to take over proceedings." He also said that urgent matters like bail plea applications are usually heard by the judge, even if he has been transferred. Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who was hearing Salman Khan's bail plea, has been transferred along with 87 other district judicial officers. The case will now be heard by Bhilwara district Judge Chandra Kumar Songara. It is being said that the rejig could cause a delay in the hearing. Besides, Dev Kumar Khatri, the judge who had sentenced Khan to jail, has also been transferred.
Several other celebrities including Ramesh Taurani, Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha, Sneha Ullal, Daisy Shah, Waluscha de Sousa and family members including Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were spotted at his home- Galaxy Apartments- last night.