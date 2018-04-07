Salman Khan Bail Plea LIVE: Order Out Shortly; Asaram 'Angry' With 'Special Treatment' to Actor in Jail

Local media reports say that Salman Khan's second night in jail was no better than the first. He reportedly refused to eat the standard meals provided by the jail again and is allegedly yet to exchange his T-shirt and jeans for mandated prison attire. According to Jansatta, the actor was allowed to meet Preity Zinta and his sisters for 30 minutes yesterday, as well as children and family members of prison officials. Jansatta also reports that, as Salman was refusing the prison meals, food was brought for him from a nearby hotel. The Hindi daily also reported that Salman's cell mate, self-styled Godman and rape accused, Asaram, is peeved with the "preferential treatment" being meted out to Salman. On Salman's first night in Jodhpur Central Jail, Asaram had shared his tiffin, delivered daily by a nearby ashram, with the actor, and even offered him the use of his mattress, which Salman refused.
After going on an abusive Twitter rant following Salman Khan's conviction in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, and subsequently claiming that his account was hacked, Kapil Sharma has now admitted to hurling abuses to the media and system himself. The comedian, who has returned to the small screen with his show Family Time With Kapil, had lashed out at the Indian Judiciary for convicting Salman and a particular portal for spreading negative news with regards to Kapil himself. He had further said that if he was the Prime Minister, he would have hung people who spread fake news. His tweets didn't even spare his fans who asked him to refrain from abusing. He only hurled more abuses at them. | READ:After Blaming Hackers, Kapil Sharma Admits to Abusing Judiciary, Media Over Salman Khan Case
The comedian, who has returned to the small screen with his show Family Time With Kapil , had lashed out at the Indian Judiciary for convicting Salman and a particular portal for spreading negative news with regards to Kapil himself
Fans and supporters of Salman Khan have gathered outside the Jodhpur Sessions Court -- where the decision over the actor's bail plea application will be announced after 2 PM -- in support of their Bhaijjan. Salman was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for killing two blackbucks in 1998 by the rural court here. His lawyers hope to get him granted bail and then subsequently have the sentence reduced or overturned in a higher court.
The Jodhpur court pronounced its verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case on Thursday, in which Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were accused. While Saif, Sonali, Tabu and Neelam were acquitted by the court, Salman was convicted Under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act. Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha, Malaika Arora, Daisy Shah, Sneha Ullal were snapped outside his house. But while many have spoken in his favour, a large part of Bollywood has remained silent. Sonam Kapoor, who has worked with Salman in the megahit Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, on Saturday took to Twitter to share that she stands in solidarity with the actor. "You’re the best! Always by your side!" she wrote alongside a photo of the two. READ: Blackbuck Poaching Case: Sonam Kapoor Stands In Solidarity With Salman Khan, Says He's The Best
Several Bollywood celebrities including Jaya Bachchan, Arjun Rampal and Subhash Ghai expressed their views on the verdict and said that their heart goes out to Salman and his family, while still others visited Salman's residence- Galaxy Apartments- to be with the family.
A district and sessions judge, who is hearing Salman Khan's application for bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, has been transferred as part of a reshuffle. Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri, who had sentenced Khan to five years in jail, has also been replaced by another magistrate. In a late night development, Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi was transferred to Sirohi, as per an order of the Rajasthan High Court. Chandra Kumar Songara will replace him in Jodhpur's Sessions Court. Joshi is among 134 judges transferred by the Registrar General of the High Court. He, however, resumed hearing the actor’s bail plea on Saturday. | READ: Judge Who Sentenced Salman Khan to 5 Years in Jail Among 134 Transferred
According to legal experts, the sitting judge has a seven days to get himself relieved and if he does so, the judge can proceed with "urgent matters".
Salman Khan's legal defence team has argued that the actor should be granted bail as he had co-operated with the court proceedings for the last 20 years, has not misbehaved and in fact respected all their decisions so far. Given these circumstances, Salman's lawyers hope to secure bail for the actor. The arguments for the same have concluded and the judge has announced that he will deliver his verdict post the lunch break.
#BREAKING -- #BlackBuckPoachingCase | Salman Khan has been facing these charges for the last 20 years. He has not misbehaved and has corporated with the investigation: Mahesh Bora, Chief Counsel of Salman's legal team, quotes teams' argument to @Zebaism #SalmanConvicted pic.twitter.com/DjeGw0iVZf— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
The arguments for Salman Khan's bail plea application have been concluded and the Jodhpur Sessions Court has said that it will pronounce its decision on thew same post lunch. While the prosecution has demanded that Salman's bail plea application be rejected on the basis of the eyewitness accounts which they say categorically proves the actor's guilt in the killing of two blackbucks in 1998. The defence meanwhile questioned the veracity of the same accounts, claiming that they were filled with discrepancies.
#BREAKING -- #BlackBuckPoachingCase: Defence and Prosecution arguments are over. Court order on Salman's bail plea post lunch | @Zebaism with exclusive details #SalmanConvicted LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/zBUL61VPWP pic.twitter.com/RpxWgtp1PK— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
The case diary hadn't been provided earlier and the judge hearing Salman Khan's bail plea application had refused to pronounce a decision unless the case diary was madew available to the court. The case diary has now been given to the judge, but the prosecution is still demanding that the court reject the actor's bail plea for his 5 year imprisonment for allegedly killing two blackbucks in 1998.
Shatrughan Sinha, a family friend and self-professed well-wisher of Salman, said: "My daughter Sonakshi (Sinha) reached Salman's home much earlier than me and spent a lot more time with the family. We are very close to the Khan family and have the highest regards for Salman and his parents. "I spent a lot of time with Salim Saab on Thursday evening. It is always a pleasure to spend time with him. He is so well-informed. I call him Salim Pandit. The current crisis (Salman's imprisonment) has not made him lose his sense of humour at all. He was full of life and very optimistic about his son's release soon. We all are." | Read: Salman Khan Is Being Punished for Being Who He Is: Shatrughan Sinha
Mumbai: As Bollywood superstar Salman Khan spent his first (sleepless) night in a prison in Jodhpur, back home his friends, relatives and well-wishers continued to pour into his residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra here.
As the hearing for Salman Khan's bail plea in the Blackbuck Poaching Case takes place, the prosecution is saying that bail should be rejected, because eyewitness accounts prove that the Bollywood superstar is indeed guilty of the crime, for which he has been sentenced to 5 years imprisonment by the Jodhpur Sessions Court. The prosecution read out the full eyewitness accounts to prove the veracity of their claims.
#BREAKING -- #BlackBuckPoachingCase | The rural court's verdict should not be suspended. The eyewitness account proves Salman Khan's crime: Prosecution reads out the eyewitness account before the judge | @Zebaism with more details #SalmanConvicted LIVE: https://t.co/zBUL61VPWP pic.twitter.com/VdzS8T6pV4— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
Crowds of Salman Khan fans as well as members of the Bishnoi community have gathered outside the Jodhpur Session Court where the actor's bail plea is currently underway; the actor's younger sisters, Alvira and Arpita, are also present at the courtroom. There is a high police presence to ensure security in the vicinity.
Putting an end to much speculation, Judge Ravindra Joshi has begun hearing arguments for Salman Khan's bail plea in the Jodhpur Sessions Court, as originally scheduled. According to legal experts, the sitting judge has seven days to get himself relieved and if he does so, the judge can proceed with the decision on Khan's application on Saturday itself..
#BREAKING -- Salman Khan's bail hearing begins in the #BlackBuckPoachingCase. Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi is hearing the case#SalmanConvicted LIVE: https://t.co/mZ0Je15AgB pic.twitter.com/M4ASICWSr7— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
Speaking to CNN-News18, Prosecution lawyer Pokar Ram Vishnoi said "Yes, Judge Ravinder Kumar Joshi will hear the case today." Meanwhile, Defence Chief Counsel Mahesh Boda, who is heading Salman's defence team, referring to the transfer of Judge Joshi, said, "There is nothing that prevents Judge Joshi from giving the order. Our arguments have concluded, and today we are expecting the order. Even if the transfer does get effective , we will pitch for the order today."
Salman Khan's sister Alvira and Arpita arrive at the Jodhpur court, accompanied by his the actor's long-time bodyguard, Shera. This indicates that the hearing will take place at 10:30 am as scheduled, despite the late night transfer of Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi last night, which cast doubts on whether the judge would continue to hear the case or recuse himself in lieu of the judge who will replace him..
#BREAKING -- Salman Khan's sisters Alvira & Arpita arrive at the Jodhpur Court for the bail hearing in #BlackBuckPoachingCase | @Zebaism with more details #SalmanConvicted LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/NcY3XuTIpQ pic.twitter.com/Bn5crhILmB— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
CJM (rural) Dev Kumar Khatri( the judge who pronounced Salman's sentence of five years imprisonment) has gone to meet Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi (the judge currently hearing Salman's bail plea) in his chambers. Sources say this is a routine meet. Both judges were among the 87 who had been transferred late last night, in what has been termed as a routine shuffle. The transfer had cast doubt on whether Salman's bail plea would be heard today or not, but in what has come as a temporary relief for the actor, Judge Joshi will be hearing the arguments of both defence and prosecution today, as scheduled. A lawyer from Salman's legal team told CNN-News18 that the hearing 'must' take place today.
#BREAKING -- #BlackBuckPoachingCase: Salman Khan's bail plea must be heard, says an advocate in Salman's legal team to CNN-News18's @Zebaism #SalmanConvicted LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/irIPrKxBaZ pic.twitter.com/EJnOU0e0A8— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
In what comes as a major relief for Salman Khan and the potential fate of his bail hearing, Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who was transferred in a "routine shuffle" late last night, is expected to continue on the case. As earlier reported by CNN-News18, following a transfer, it is on the judge's discretion whether he will continue to hear his pending cases or recuse himself. With Judge Joshi having arrived at the courthouse, the hearing will for Salman's bail application is expected to begin shortly.
#LIVE -- #BlackBuckPoachingCase: Judge arrives in Sessions Court. Hearing to begin shortly #SalmanConvicted LIVE: https://t.co/iwRwZhuIQy— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
After visiting her frequent co-star Salman Khan at Jodhpur Central Jail yesterday, Preity Zinta tweeted out a message filled with hope, perhaps obliquely referring to the legal quandary Salman has found himself mired in. The actor's bail plea hearing today is also suddenly under suspense because of the sudden transfer of the judge who was hearing his case till now. It should be noted that 87 judges in total were transferred last night, in what concerned authorities are calling a routine shuffle.
This too shall pass ! When all else fails it’s Hope one holds on too ! #dailyinspiration #pray #love #positivity #strength #hope #light pic.twitter.com/RwIBcQT9rR— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 7, 2018
According to Mahipal Bishnoi, the lawyer representing the Bishnoi community, "In high profile cases, it is left to judge's own discretion whether he wants to continue hearing the case or recuse himself and allow his replacement to take over proceedings." He also said that urgent matters like bail plea applications are usually heard by the judge, even if he has been transferred. Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who was hearing Salman Khan's bail plea, has been transferred along with 87 other district judicial officers. The case will now be heard by Bhilwara district Judge Chandra Kumar Songara. It is being said that the rejig could cause a delay in the hearing. Besides, Dev Kumar Khatri, the judge who had sentenced Khan to jail, has also been transferred.
#SalmanConvicted -- It is to judge's own discretion whether he wants to continue hearing the case or not: Mahipal Bishnoi, Bishnoi Community's lawyer to @saahilmenghani #BlackBuckPoachingCase LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/jEwO4oYlmw pic.twitter.com/tgPWdaH8bi— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
The Jodhpur court pronounced its verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case on Thursday, in which Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were accused. While Saif, Sonali, Tabu and Neelam were acquitted by the court, Salman was convicted Under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act. The court delivered a sentence of five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to the actor who is now imprisoned at the Jodhpur Central Jail. While his Hum Saath Saath Hai co-actors immediately left the city post their acquittal, his co-star of many films, Preity Zinta, turned up in Jodhpur to meet the actor in jail. Preity and Salman have worked together in films including Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Heroes, Jaan-E-Mann and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke among others and share an equally warm camaraderie offscreen. READ | Blackbuck Poaching Case: Preity Zinta Visits Salman Khan In Jail
Several other celebrities including Ramesh Taurani, Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha, Sneha Ullal, Daisy Shah, Waluscha de Sousa and family members including Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were spotted at his home- Galaxy Apartments- last night.
Just a day after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan got acquitted of all charges in 1998 blackbuck poaching case, the actor decided to spend quality time with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan at their friend Amrita Arora's residence. The Jodhpur court pronounced its verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case on Thursday, in which Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were accused besides Saif. While Saif, Sonali, Tabu and Neelam were acquitted by the court, Salman was convicted Under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act. | READ: Saif Spends Time With Kareena and Taimur Post His Acquittal In Blackbuck Poaching Case
Just a day after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan got acquitted of all charges in 1998 blackbuck poaching case, the actor decided to spend quality time with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan at their friend Amrita Arora's residence.
Will Salman Khan be granted bail today, or will he have to continue to share a cell with Asaram Bapu? After spending 2 consecutive days at Jodhpur Central Jail, the sessions court will continue hearing arguments on Salman's bail in the #BlackBuckPoachingCase However, if the bail hearing is delayed, due to the suddent transfer of the judge hearing the case last night, Salman will have to spend the weekend in jail and hope that his application for bail will be heard on Monday.
#SalmanConvicted | Judge hearing Salman Khan's bail application transferred overnight. Will he continue to hear the case? Or will this lead to Salman spending more time in the Jodhpur jail? CNN-News18's @SaahilMenghani with answers#BlackBuckPoachingCase: https://t.co/yaserzm4Uc pic.twitter.com/uFz6eR1WIf— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
In a major reshuffle of Rajasthan's judicial officers, judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who was hearing Salman Khan's bail plea, has been transferred along with 87 other district judicial officers. The case will now be heard by Bhilwara district Judge Chandra Kumar Songara. It is being said that the rejig could cause a delay in the hearing. Besides, Dev Kumar Khatri, the judge who had sentenced Khan to jail, has also been transferred.
Before the hearing of bail plea continues at 10:30 am, Bollywood actor Salman Khan will speak to his mother over phone at 8 am. He will make an STD call from jail office. Salman's blood pressure was high when he entered the jail on Thursday, after a trial court sentenced him to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks 20 years ago. However, it stabilised later. The actor was visibly tense and was strolling outside the barracks but was asked by the security personnel to go inside. The star was given Hindi newspapers by the jail administration in the morning on his request.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, convicted in a 1998 poaching case, spent a restless night in Jodhpur Central Jail's barrack number 2 and is being given no-frill meals with no concessions for his star status, a jail official said on Friday. Quadi no 106, who will have to spend another day in jail after a sessions court reserved its decision on his bail plea till tomorrow, was given sprouts and milk for breakfast after a late night, said Deputy Inspector General (jails) Vikram Singh. The star was given Hindi newspapers by the jail administration in the morning on his request. Salman met his lawyers and bodyguard Shera before the bail hearing in the district and sessions court. Later, actor Preity Zinta, who has acted with him in several films, also visited him in jail.
A day earlier, Comedian Kapil Sharma started his day on Twitter defending Bollywood superstar Salman Khan but it soon turned into an ugly, full blown abusive rant. His tirade on Twitter involved abusive engagements with Twitteratis, where he blamed the "system" and accused the "paid media" for spreading negativity about Salman, who was on Thursday sentenced to five years in jail in the blackbuck poaching case. "Maine bohat saare aise maharaja type dekhe hai jo bade fakr se batate hai ki humne sher ka shikaar kiya hai... main mila hun unse. Salman bohat logo ki madat karta hai... accha aadmi hai... I don't know if he did it or not...but see his best sides...ghatiya system... let me do good work (I have seen many royals who claim that they have killed lions...I have met them...Salman has helped a lot of people..He is a good man.)" read one of his tweet. In another post, Kapil, who has 12 million followers on Twitter, requested media to refrain from spreading "negative news" about the 52-year-old star.
Salman Khan spent a second consecutive day at the Jodhpur Central Jail on Friday but few of his Twitter happy colleagues ventured online to voice their support for the 'Sultan' of Bollywood, arguably the industry's most saleable star. On Thursday, director Subhash Ghai, actor-politicians Jaya Bachchan and Raj Babbar and actor Varun Dhawan were among the few people backing Salman, who was convicted for killing two blackbucks in October 1998 and sentenced to five years in jail.
On Friday, there was online silence from the biggies of the industry. However, some of his friends and colleagues did visit the actor's family at their home in Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai.
It is time that celebrity crime is firmly dealt with in India. When an actor drinks and drives or when a star beats up an elderly man and his son in a restaurant because they objected to his loud banter or when one goes butchering blackbucks supremely sure that he is above the law of the land or when one assaults a woman, he must be brought to the book. No mercy here, please. No excuses either citing the crores of rupees riding on Khan. Big bucks and charity cannot be reasons for pardon, especially when it comes to crimes like drunk driving and poaching.
READ | Salman Khan: Charity And Goodness On Screen Cannot Be Reasons For Pardon
The Jodhpur judge must have been under tremendous pressure to free Khan, but I think he stood up to save the day for the Indian judiciary.
Salman Khan is still quite a long ways away from legal panacea with Judge Ravinder Kumar Joshi of the Jodhpur Court having asked for more documents, including files of previous cases heard by Rural and High Courts before he will take a decision on the actor's bail plea. Both the defence and prosecution will present further arguments at 10:30am tomorrow, Saturday, and the Judge will also peruse relevant documents before making his decision. This means that Salman will be spending at least another night in Jodhpur Central Jail, if not more.
#BREAKING -- Salman Khan's bail order has not been reserved for tomorrow. When the proceedings start tomorrow the judge will go through the documents and then both Defence and Prosecution will argue, then the order may come | @saahilmenghani reports pic.twitter.com/t551EwpaNH— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 6, 2018
It turns out that Salman Khan's lawyer Mahesh Bora was inaccurate in his statement to CNN-News18 that arguments for the bail hearing are over and only the decision will be pronounced tomorrow. According to the prosecution lawyer, "Saying that the arguments are over and the order has been reserved for tomorrow is wrong." The order was reportedly deferred because Judge Ravinder Kumar Joshi asked for records from previous cases judged by the Rural Court and High Court. The arguments will proceed tomorrow, and it is uncertain till what time they will extend. In the meanwhile, Salman will continue to be held at Barrack Number 2 at Jodhpur Central Jail.
#BREAKING -- #SalmanConvicted: Saying that the arguments are over and the order has been reserved for tomorrow is wrong, According to the prosecution lawyer | @saahilmenghani with more details #BlackBuckPoachingCase LIVE: https://t.co/ocEuqVKw3P pic.twitter.com/mbjmKVBHoY— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 6, 2018
The bail hearing for Salman Khan concluded earlier than expected at the Jodhpur Sessions Court where the actor's defence team presented their arguments, with the judge having deferred the decision - of whether bail will be granted or not - to tomorrow at 10:30am. Speaking to CNN-News18's Saahil Menghani, Salman's lawyer Mahesh Bora said, "Arguments are over, only the order will be read out tomorrow." The lawyer seemed quite perturbed, as this means his client will have to spend another night in Jodhpur Central Jail.
#EXCLUSIVE -- #SalmanConvicted | Arguments are over, only the order will be read out tomorrow: Mahesh Bora, Salman Khan's lawyer to CNN-News18's @saahilmenghani #BlackBuckPoachingCase LIVE: https://t.co/ocEuqVKw3P pic.twitter.com/AmTtAjQF2F— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 6, 2018
