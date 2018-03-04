English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- WON
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Salman's Bajrangi Bhaijaan Beats Aamir's Dangal First Day Collections in China
"Bajrangi Bhaijaan" is about a man who reunites a Pakistani girl lost in India with his family by crossing the tense border between two hostile countries.
"Bajrangi Bhaijaan" is about a man who reunites a Pakistani girl lost in India with his family by crossing the tense border between two hostile countries.
Beijing: Salman Khan's film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, over two years after releasing in India, got off to a flying start in China by raking in Rs 18 crore.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan is about a man who reunites a Pakistani girl lost in India with his family by crossing the tense border between two hostile countries.
The movie -- Salman's first ever to release in China where Aamir Khan's entertainers are the biggest Bollywood attractions -- released here on Friday.
According to Chinese box office, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has beaten the first day collections of Aamir Khan's Dangal in China. However, it fell well short of Aamir's last release in China, Secret Superstar, which minted Rs 40 crore on its opening day in the country.
Overall, Dangal earned over Rs 1,000 crore in China and became the highest-grossing Indian movie in the Middle Kingdom where craze for Bollywood films is growing. Secret Superstar collected well over Rs 750 crore here.
As of Saturday afternoon, Bajrangi Bhaijaan had already crossed Rs 25 crore on Saturday and received very good response.
"India has always been about style, the story reveals the human nature of the true good, the world peace. Worth promoting," Lareina Yang, a user, wrote on Chinese ticketing website Maoyan.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan is about a man who reunites a Pakistani girl lost in India with his family by crossing the tense border between two hostile countries.
The movie -- Salman's first ever to release in China where Aamir Khan's entertainers are the biggest Bollywood attractions -- released here on Friday.
According to Chinese box office, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has beaten the first day collections of Aamir Khan's Dangal in China. However, it fell well short of Aamir's last release in China, Secret Superstar, which minted Rs 40 crore on its opening day in the country.
Overall, Dangal earned over Rs 1,000 crore in China and became the highest-grossing Indian movie in the Middle Kingdom where craze for Bollywood films is growing. Secret Superstar collected well over Rs 750 crore here.
As of Saturday afternoon, Bajrangi Bhaijaan had already crossed Rs 25 crore on Saturday and received very good response.
"India has always been about style, the story reveals the human nature of the true good, the world peace. Worth promoting," Lareina Yang, a user, wrote on Chinese ticketing website Maoyan.
Also Watch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oscars 2018: After Last Year's Mix-up, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway To Again Present Best Picture
- Kaala Teaser Review: Rajinikanth's Swag and Style Sets Screen on Fire
- Kylie Jenner Debuts with Baby Stormi on 1-Month Birthday, See Pics
- Holi 2018: Big B, Akshay Kumar and Other Bollywood Celebs Send Out Colourful Wishes to Fans
- 5 Most Popular Surfing Spots in India