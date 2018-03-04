GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Salman's Bajrangi Bhaijaan Beats Aamir's Dangal First Day Collections in China

"Bajrangi Bhaijaan" is about a man who reunites a Pakistani girl lost in India with his family by crossing the tense border between two hostile countries.

IANS

Updated:March 4, 2018, 9:35 AM IST
Salman's Bajrangi Bhaijaan Beats Aamir's Dangal First Day Collections in China
"Bajrangi Bhaijaan" is about a man who reunites a Pakistani girl lost in India with his family by crossing the tense border between two hostile countries.
Beijing: Salman Khan's film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, over two years after releasing in India, got off to a flying start in China by raking in Rs 18 crore.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is about a man who reunites a Pakistani girl lost in India with his family by crossing the tense border between two hostile countries.

The movie -- Salman's first ever to release in China where Aamir Khan's entertainers are the biggest Bollywood attractions -- released here on Friday.

According to Chinese box office, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has beaten the first day collections of Aamir Khan's Dangal in China. However, it fell well short of Aamir's last release in China, Secret Superstar, which minted Rs 40 crore on its opening day in the country.

Overall, Dangal earned over Rs 1,000 crore in China and became the highest-grossing Indian movie in the Middle Kingdom where craze for Bollywood films is growing. Secret Superstar collected well over Rs 750 crore here.

As of Saturday afternoon, Bajrangi Bhaijaan had already crossed Rs 25 crore on Saturday and received very good response.

"India has always been about style, the story reveals the human nature of the true good, the world peace. Worth promoting," Lareina Yang, a user, wrote on Chinese ticketing website Maoyan.

