Salman Khan Based Docu-Series Beyond the Star Goes on Floors

Salman Khan's fans can all rejoice as a docu-series based on the life and journey of the superstar is in the making. The 55-year-old made his debut in the industry over three decades ago and is one of the biggest stars in the country at the moment. With his efforts in different ventures, commercial and humanitarian, Salman enjoys a massive fandom world over. The docu-series based on the actor’s life is titled Beyond The Star: Salman Khan.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the project has gone on floors already. The docu-series will trace the life of Salman through lesser-known facts about him. It will chronicle his journey to superstardom and will also give a peek into his life from the lens of family, co-stars, colleagues and more. Helmed by Viraf Sarkari, the project will be premiered on an OTT giant.

A source close to the development informed the portal, "The prep work has already begun and the interviews with Salman’s colleagues will be done in the coming few months."An image from the sets of the docu-series showing the clapboard is now going viral across social networking platforms.

Meanwhile, Salman flew back to Mumbai after touring different nations for the shooting schedule of Tiger 3. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will have Salman and co-star Katrina Kaif reprising their roles from previous instalments. The team also includes Emraan Hashmi, who will be seen as an antagonist. Salman’s last film Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai was helmed by actor-choreographer Prabhu Deva. Salman will next be seen in Kick 2, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez.

The superstar is back on television as host of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss. He has resumed hosting duties for the popular reality show for the 12th time. Bigg Boss 15, which has a "Jungle Theme", premiered on October 2.

Ahead of the televised version, the OTT version streamed on Voot over a duration of six weeks. Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, ended with Divya Agarwal as the winner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.