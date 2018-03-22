Salman Khan Bats For Jacqueline Fernandez's Performance In 'Ek Do Teen' Remake; See Tweet

Loved d song, Jackie has done full justice 2 d legendary moves of Saroj khan difficult to match Madhuri. Nice 2 see Varun n Jackie to our songs makes us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud . Enjoy Karo !https://t.co/qQ6nfnSAD1 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan believes that Jacqueline Fernandez who performed in the remake of "Ek Do Teen", originally performed by Madhuri Dixit, has done full justice to the iconic song.Sharing the link to the video on his official Twitter handle, Salman wrote, "Loved the song, Jackie has done full justice to the legendary moves of Saroj Khan. Difficult to match Madhuri. Nice to see Varun and Jackie to our songs make us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud. Enjoy Karo!"He also praised Varun Dhawan who played the double role in Judwaa2 that released last year- a remake of Salman's cult film Judwaa.The remake of Ek Do Teen with Jacqueline and Prateik Babbar is a part of the upcoming film Baaghi 2. The original song was picturised on Madhuri in the film Tezaab, choreographed by Saroj Khan. After the song released on YouTube on Monday, the video received much negative feedback from fans on social media.Jacqueline will soon to be seen in the upcoming film Race 3 opposite Salman.See his tweet here:(With IANS inputs)