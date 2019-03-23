English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan Believes Right Kind of Education Can Solve Kashmir Dispute
Salman Khan believes right kind of education can heal the conflict-ridden Kashmir Valley.
Image:Salman Khan/Instagram
Salman Khan believes the right kind of education can heal the conflict-ridden Kashmir Valley.
Salman's upcoming home production "Notebook" is a love story set in Kashmir featuring newcomers Pranutan, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, and Zaheer Iqbal. In the film, Pranutan and Zaheer play the role of school teachers.
Asked if education can bring a positive change in the Valley, Salman said in an interview, "Everyone gets an education, but getting the right one is more important."
In an indirect reference to February 14 terror attack in Pulwama that claimed lives of 40 CRPF soldiers, the actor said, "(The person) who did it (the attack) even he was given education but his tutors, teachers and principles were wrong...
"When we heard about that, it just killed us. This film's backdrop is exactly the same that the kids come and leave the gun."
Salman, 53, was talking on the sidelines of a media interaction held for "Notebook" on Wednesday night. The film hits cinema houses on March 29.
