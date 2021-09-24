Salman Khan: Bigg Boss is My Only Relationship That Has Lasted This Long

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is set to return to his hosting duties for Bigg Boss, which will see the premiere of its 15th edition on October 2. The actor said that his over a decade-long association with the popular reality show is his “only relationship" that has lasted for so long. Salman, whose relationships have been of keen interest to the people, has been hosting Bigg Boss since 2010’s Season 4.

In a video message shown to the press during a Bigg Boss 15 special event at the Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Salman said that the Colors’ longest-running reality show brings a certain “permanency" in his life.

“My relationship with Bigg Boss is perhaps my only relationship that has lasted this long. Bigg Boss has brought certain permanency in my life. Though sometimes for those four months we don’t see eye to eye but when we are parting ways (after a season’s end) we are desperate to reunite," the 55-year-old actor said.

Further talking about the similarity between him and Bigg Boss, Salman said, in a lighter vein, “We both are unmarried. We both can think of ourselves as boss without any interference. Bigg Boss chahte hai and main bhi chahta hu. But mujhe jo chahiye woh nahi milta (I don’t get what I want). I wish Colors gives me a hike soon."

During the special media event, the makers also revealed that some of the contestants joining for the latest season include Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty and choreographer Nishant Bhat, who were recently seen on Bigg Boss OTT, where they were declared the second and first runner-ups, respectively. Bigg Boss OTT, which is the digital version of Bigg Boss, saw Divya Agarwal emerge as the winner of Season 1.

Other Bigg Boss 15 contestants include TV actress Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz, the brother of former Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz.

According to a recent tweet by Colors TV, former Bigg Boss winners Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari and Gauahar Khan will also be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house. The three gorgeous ladies will reportedly be making entries with their own tribes, fitting this year’s theme “Jungle Mein Sankat". Last year, Gauahar had entered the house as a senior along with Hina Khan and late Sidharth Shukla.

