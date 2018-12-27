LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Salman Khan Birthday Bash: Katrina, Sonakshi, Jacqueline Have a Blast, See Pics

News18.com

Updated:December 27, 2018, 10:33 AM IST
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Continuing the ritual, actor Salman Khan rang in his birthday with family and friends at his farmhouse in Panvel. Several actors including Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy, Sohail Khan, Sunil Grover, Jacqueline Fernandes and Vatsal Sheth attended the bash.

The actor cut the cake in the presence of media and also posed for a few pictures right before the guests began coming in. The actor opted for a casual look as he wore a blue t-shirt with ripped jeans.

The actor's fans and admirers also gathered outside Galaxy apartment in Bandra area in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of him on his special day and to shower their blessings and love upon him. The videos and pictures of the same have been doing the rounds on the internet. Salman turns 53 today.







View this post on Instagram

#salmamkhan with #mouniroy

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



On the work front, Salman is currently busy shooting his upcoming movie Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Tabu.

Bharat, a Hindi adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father, will see Salman in five different looks, spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

