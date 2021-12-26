Salman Khan Bitten by Snake at Panvel Farmhouse, Admitted to Hospital at 3 AM Saturday Night

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was bitten by a snake in his Panvel farmhouse last night at 3 AM. The actor was immediately admitted at a hospital in Kamothe in Navi Mumbai last night. However, he was discharged this morning at around 9am after receiving treatment and has returned to his farmhouse. According to ABP News the snake was non poisonous. Salman is recovering well at his farmhouse after being discharged.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department has sent a team now at the Farmhouse to check the surroundings. According to IANS, sources close to the family said that the star’s Panvel getaway home, where the Khan clan spends quality time, especially during long weekends or in the festive season, is said to be populated with snakes.

A couple of years ago, a cobra was seen slithering around, but there have been no untoward incident.

Salman Khan will be celebrating his 56th birthday tomorrow, December 27, however the celebrations might not go forward as planned considering the mishap. The star celebrated his birthday in advance on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 with the team of RRR including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and director SS Rajamouli. The Weekend ka Vaar episode started with Alia singing for Salman. She was later joined by the rest of her team.

He also shook a leg with Charan and NTR on their RRR song Nattu Nattu. The Telugu actors taught Salman the hook step, who thoroughly enjoyed doing it on stage.

Later, the Bigg Boss housemates held a birthday special performance for Salman where they danced on several of his popular songs. The celebration ended with Salman and RRR team dancing to the title track of the former’s film Dabangg.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor officially announced the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan at the RRR pre-release in Mumbai last week. The sequel is set to be written by S S Rajamouli’s father, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the original film. Salman attended the event to show support for Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus, which stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn.

Salman Khan also has Tiger 3 in the pipeline with Katrina Kaif.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.