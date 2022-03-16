Salman Khan 'Blown Away' After Watching 'Pathaan' Footage, Dials Shah Rukh to Call It 'Blockbuster'

Not just Shah Rukh Khan’s fans but Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is equally excited for SRK’s upcoming movie Pathaan. Salman, who is currently busy shooting for Tiger 3, has also apparently watched 20-minute raw footage of Pathaan and he absolutely loved it.

A report in BollywoodHungama.com claims that Pathaan producer Aditya Chopra, who is also bankrolling Tiger 3, made Salman watch unedited footage of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. “Adi and Salman have had multiple meetings over the last year, and are now bonding like two friends. Recently, in between the shots of Tiger 3, Adi Chopra took Salman along to the preview theater to show 20-minute footage of Pathaan along with another 15-minute preview of his presence in the film. The filmmaker along with director Siddharth Anand has completed the VFX work on these particular sequences and hence, Adi wanted feedback on the output. Salman was blown away with what he saw on the screen," a source revealed to Bollywood Hungama.

The source further said that after watching the footage, Salman dialed Shah Rukh and assured him that the film is “a blockbuster". “He appreciated the efforts taken by SRK to get into the action mode and congratulated him for the grand success that’s to follow in January," the source added.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is in Spain for the shoot of Pathaan. Some new photos of the actor surfaced on social media on Tuesday, where his physical transformation is quite visible. SRK was seen sporting eight-pack abs and a new hairstyle in the photos.

The makers of Pathaan earlier this month released a teaser featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. The video gave a glimpse of SRK and had Deepika and John talking about the titular character, Pathaan. Pathaan director Siddharth Anand recently said that the movie “has been designed as the biggest action spectacle from the Hindi film industry.” Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan will hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

