Salman Khan Blows Into Bottle Cap Challenge With 'Save Water' Message

The bottle cap challenge fever refuses to die down and some celebs have clearly had enough of this social media trend. Salman Khan has arrived at the game rather late in the day, but has made sure that he is armed with a social message. Posting his video of the challenge on Sunday evening, the actor not only twisted the original version, but also delivered a message to save water.

The video shows a shirtless Salman at his gym, preparing for the bottle cap challenge with an intense look on his face. He asks for God's blessing before turning around and blowing off the cap of the bottle. He then picks up the bottle and takes a swig. The video was posted with the caption, "Don't thakao paani bachao."

The 53-year-old actor has been quite active on social media these days, sharing thoughts and posts. On Saturday, he posted a black and white photo of himself, with a caption proclaiming that he prefers life to be that way. "Life used to be black-and-white, yes or no, truth or lies, it was crystal clear now perhaps it's grey, it's maybe. Who the hell cares, is that true? Hope not for god's sake. Long live morals nd principles and ethics," he said.

After posting pictures from his intense workout and his dance session with Prabhudheva, the actor took to Instagram to share a video in which he is featuring with Indian Idol singer Thupten Tsering. In the video, Thupten, a differently-abled singer who rose to fame with Indian Idol, can be seen sitting beside Salman and reciting poetry. Soon after the poetry, he starts singing Phoolon Ke Rang Se from the film Prem Pujari (1970) and Salman joins him happily.

