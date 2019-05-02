Salman Khan & Bobby Deol Reunite After Race 3, This Time for a Film with Special Children

Salman Khan and Bobby Deol recently spent a day with school children, guiding them on the process of filmmaking. The two actors collaborated with the students of Gateway School of Mumbai for a project which saw them working in a film once again after Race 3. Salman and Bobby shot for a short film titled Every Single Breath.The school took to the their official Instagram handle to post photos from the event where Bobby and Salman can be seen singing and dancing with the students who seem to be enjoying every moment with the two stars.In the photos, Salman is in a black tee and jeans, while Bobby is seen donning an orange jumpsuit with sneakers, spending time with the kids of the school.Alongwith the photos, the school posted a long thank you note for the actors. The Gateway School of Mumbai is a non-profit school serving students with learning differences.Every Single Breath is directed by Mozez Singh and created by the kids with special learning needs.Race 3 was Bobby's comeback of sorts, who has time and again expressed his gratitude for this chance that was given to him by Salman. The film was panned by critics but did well at the box office.Salman will next be seen in Bharat which is set for an Eid 2019 release and will follow it up with the Christmas release of Dabangg 3.The makers of Bharat recently released the film's first romantic song titled Chashni and it has been hailed by Salman fans as the best romantic song of the year. The film stars Salman, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.Bobby Deol, on the other hand, will be seen in the Diwali release Housefull 4.