English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan & Bobby Deol Reunite After Race 3, This Time for a Film with Special Children
Salman Khan and Bobby Deol spent a day collaborating with students with learning differences at Gateway School of Mumbai.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Salman Khan and Bobby Deol recently spent a day with school children, guiding them on the process of filmmaking. The two actors collaborated with the students of Gateway School of Mumbai for a project which saw them working in a film once again after Race 3. Salman and Bobby shot for a short film titled Every Single Breath.
The school took to the their official Instagram handle to post photos from the event where Bobby and Salman can be seen singing and dancing with the students who seem to be enjoying every moment with the two stars.
In the photos, Salman is in a black tee and jeans, while Bobby is seen donning an orange jumpsuit with sneakers, spending time with the kids of the school.
Alongwith the photos, the school posted a long thank you note for the actors. The Gateway School of Mumbai is a non-profit school serving students with learning differences.
Every Single Breath is directed by Mozez Singh and created by the kids with special learning needs.
Race 3 was Bobby's comeback of sorts, who has time and again expressed his gratitude for this chance that was given to him by Salman. The film was panned by critics but did well at the box office.
Salman will next be seen in Bharat which is set for an Eid 2019 release and will follow it up with the Christmas release of Dabangg 3.
The makers of Bharat recently released the film's first romantic song titled Chashni and it has been hailed by Salman fans as the best romantic song of the year. The film stars Salman, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.
Bobby Deol, on the other hand, will be seen in the Diwali release Housefull 4.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The school took to the their official Instagram handle to post photos from the event where Bobby and Salman can be seen singing and dancing with the students who seem to be enjoying every moment with the two stars.
In the photos, Salman is in a black tee and jeans, while Bobby is seen donning an orange jumpsuit with sneakers, spending time with the kids of the school.
Alongwith the photos, the school posted a long thank you note for the actors. The Gateway School of Mumbai is a non-profit school serving students with learning differences.
View this post on Instagram
Mr. Salman Khan @beingsalmankhan and Mr. Bobby Deol @iambobbydeol not only did you give your time and so seamlessly blend into our Gateway community but you also won over the hearts of every child at @gatewayschoolmumbai! Our students got to experience the filmmaking process, and you both guided and nurtured them to find their inner stars. The GSoM studios first film project will always be held close to our hearts. Thank you for always supporting The Gateway School of Mumbai wholeheartedly! #theGSoMstudio #thegatewayschoolofmumbai #forthestudents #bythestudents #abouthestudents #collaboration #environment #inclusion #diversity #moviesforacause #gatewaysupporters #theworldisoursforthetaking #everysinglebreathe
Every Single Breath is directed by Mozez Singh and created by the kids with special learning needs.
Race 3 was Bobby's comeback of sorts, who has time and again expressed his gratitude for this chance that was given to him by Salman. The film was panned by critics but did well at the box office.
Salman will next be seen in Bharat which is set for an Eid 2019 release and will follow it up with the Christmas release of Dabangg 3.
The makers of Bharat recently released the film's first romantic song titled Chashni and it has been hailed by Salman fans as the best romantic song of the year. The film stars Salman, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.
Bobby Deol, on the other hand, will be seen in the Diwali release Housefull 4.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan & Bobby Deol Reunite After Race 3, This Time for a Film with Special Children
- IPL 2019 | Qualification Scenarios: Delhi NRR Plummets, MI Look to Seal the Deal
- Priyanka Chopra Kissing Nick Jonas at Billboard Music Awards is the Sweetest Thing You'll See Today
- Anushka Sharma's 31st Birthday Celebration with Virat Kohli is Stuff Romantic Movies are Made of
- Mark Zuckerberg Made a Joke About Facebook's Privacy Issue But No One is Laughing
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results