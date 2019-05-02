Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Salman Khan & Bobby Deol Reunite After Race 3, This Time for a Film with Special Children

Salman Khan and Bobby Deol spent a day collaborating with students with learning differences at Gateway School of Mumbai.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 2, 2019, 12:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan & Bobby Deol Reunite After Race 3, This Time for a Film with Special Children
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Salman Khan and Bobby Deol recently spent a day with school children, guiding them on the process of filmmaking. The two actors collaborated with the students of Gateway School of Mumbai for a project which saw them working in a film once again after Race 3. Salman and Bobby shot for a short film titled Every Single Breath.

The school took to the their official Instagram handle to post photos from the event where Bobby and Salman can be seen singing and dancing with the students who seem to be enjoying every moment with the two stars.

In the photos, Salman is in a black tee and jeans, while Bobby is seen donning an orange jumpsuit with sneakers, spending time with the kids of the school.

Alongwith the photos, the school posted a long thank you note for the actors. The Gateway School of Mumbai is a non-profit school serving students with learning differences.

View this post on Instagram

Mr. Salman Khan @beingsalmankhan and Mr. Bobby Deol @iambobbydeol not only did you give your time and so seamlessly blend into our Gateway community but you also won over the hearts of every child at @gatewayschoolmumbai! Our students got to experience the filmmaking process, and you both guided and nurtured them to find their inner stars. The GSoM studios first film project will always be held close to our hearts. Thank you for always supporting The Gateway School of Mumbai wholeheartedly! #theGSoMstudio #thegatewayschoolofmumbai #forthestudents #bythestudents #abouthestudents #collaboration #environment #inclusion #diversity #moviesforacause #gatewaysupporters #theworldisoursforthetaking #everysinglebreathe

A post shared by The Gateway School of Mumbai (@gatewayschoolmumbai) on



Every Single Breath is directed by Mozez Singh and created by the kids with special learning needs.

Race 3 was Bobby's comeback of sorts, who has time and again expressed his gratitude for this chance that was given to him by Salman. The film was panned by critics but did well at the box office.

Salman will next be seen in Bharat which is set for an Eid 2019 release and will follow it up with the Christmas release of Dabangg 3.

The makers of Bharat recently released the film's first romantic song titled Chashni and it has been hailed by Salman fans as the best romantic song of the year. The film stars Salman, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

Bobby Deol, on the other hand, will be seen in the Diwali release Housefull 4.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram