GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad
(78 wards)78/78
BJP41
2013 0
SS0
2013 0
NCP15
2013 19
INC20
2013 41
Oth2
2013 18
Jalgaon
(75 wards)75/75
BJP57
2013 15
SS15
2013 0
NCP0
2013 11
INC0
2013 0
Oth3
2013 49
 images

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation images

Elections 2018 BJP SS NCP INC OTH
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad41015202
Jalgaon5715003
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Salman Khan Brings Shah Rukh Khan on a Cart to Dus Ka Dum and His Gesture is Full of Warmth

Salman pushed Shah Rukh on a cart amid cheering and jeering from fans on the sets of 'Dus Ka Dum'. It was a sight to behold.

News18.com

Updated:August 3, 2018, 6:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan Brings Shah Rukh Khan on a Cart to Dus Ka Dum and His Gesture is Full of Warmth
A file photo of Salman Khan and SRK.
Loading...
Remember the times when Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan used to be really good friends? In fact, their camaraderie was the highlight of Karan Arjun (1995). Later, they parted ways but since a couple of years, they are back in the business as really thick friends. You want a proof of their ever growing friendship? See Shah Rukh's entry on Salman's game show, Dus Ka Dum.



Salman pushed Shah Rukh on a cart amid cheering and jeering from fans. It was a sight to behold. Though they have been spotted together at certain events and film promotions lately, but the way Salman treated Shah Rukh was a clear indication of how fond they are of each other.

On the work front, Shah Rukh did a cameo in Salman's Tubelight. In return, Salman is likely to do the same in Zero. Earlier, they have worked together in films like Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, is going to be seen in director Anand L Rai's Zero. He is playing a dwarf from Meerut in the film that also has Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. They have previously worked together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Zero will hit the screens on December 21, 2018.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...