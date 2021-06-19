Salman Khan Buys Hindi Remake Rights of Vijay's Master, Asks for Story to Be Rewritten: Report

Salman Khan has found success with the remakes of several South Indian films, including Wanted and Ready. Recently, he appeared in the remake of an Allu Arjun song in his latest release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. It has been reported that Salman was approached for the Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s film Master.

According to a new report, the superstar has brought the right to the official Hindi remake of Master and has asked for the whole story to be re-written. The report in Bollywood Hungama quotes a source close to the development sharing that Salman is not keen on doing outright South remakes any more.

“Salman doesn’t want to do outright South remakes any more. He is clear on this point. For Master, he has loved the character of JD, and believes that it has solid potential to strike chord with the audiences all across. He hasn’t played the role of a drunkard master till date and hence, is very excited to take it up. However, it’s on condition that the makers come up with a new story, by just retaining the character’s personality," said the source.

The writing is currently under process and the producers will soon narrate the reworked version once its locked. The report mentioned that Salman wants a fresh script with a lot of additional conflicts in the screenplay.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here