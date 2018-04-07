Salman Khan Case LIVE UPDATES: Judge Hearing Bail Plea Transferred; Actor to Make Phone Call to Mother at 8am

Before the hearing of bail plea continues at 10:30 am, Bollywood actor Salman Khan will speak to his mother over phone at 8 am. He will make an STD call from jail office. Salman's blood pressure was high when he entered the jail on Thursday, after a trial court sentenced him to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks 20 years ago. However, it stabilised later. The actor was visibly tense and was strolling outside the barracks but was asked by the security personnel to go inside. The star was given Hindi newspapers by the jail administration in the morning on his request.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, convicted in a 1998 poaching case, spent a restless night in Jodhpur Central Jail's barrack number 2 and is being given no-frill meals with no concessions for his star status, a jail official said on Friday. Quadi no 106, who will have to spend another day in jail after a sessions court reserved its decision on his bail plea till tomorrow, was given sprouts and milk for breakfast after a late night, said Deputy Inspector General (jails) Vikram Singh. The star was given Hindi newspapers by the jail administration in the morning on his request. Salman met his lawyers and bodyguard Shera before the bail hearing in the district and sessions court. Later, actor Preity Zinta, who has acted with him in several films, also visited him in jail.
A day earlier, Comedian Kapil Sharma started his day on Twitter defending Bollywood superstar Salman Khan but it soon turned into an ugly, full blown abusive rant. His tirade on Twitter involved abusive engagements with Twitteratis, where he blamed the "system" and accused the "paid media" for spreading negativity about Salman, who was on Thursday sentenced to five years in jail in the blackbuck poaching case. "Maine bohat saare aise maharaja type dekhe hai jo bade fakr se batate hai ki humne sher ka shikaar kiya hai... main mila hun unse. Salman bohat logo ki madat karta hai... accha aadmi hai... I don't know if he did it or not...but see his best sides...ghatiya system... let me do good work (I have seen many royals who claim that they have killed lions...I have met them...Salman has helped a lot of people..He is a good man.)" read one of his tweet. In another post, Kapil, who has 12 million followers on Twitter, requested media to refrain from spreading "negative news" about the 52-year-old star.
Salman Khan spent a second consecutive day at the Jodhpur Central Jail on Friday but few of his Twitter happy colleagues ventured online to voice their support for the 'Sultan' of Bollywood, arguably the industry's most saleable star. On Thursday, director Subhash Ghai, actor-politicians Jaya Bachchan and Raj Babbar and actor Varun Dhawan were among the few people backing Salman, who was convicted for killing two blackbucks in October 1998 and sentenced to five years in jail.
On Friday, there was online silence from the biggies of the industry. However, some of his friends and colleagues did visit the actor's family at their home in Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai.
It is time that celebrity crime is firmly dealt with in India. When an actor drinks and drives or when a star beats up an elderly man and his son in a restaurant because they objected to his loud banter or when one goes butchering blackbucks supremely sure that he is above the law of the land or when one assaults a woman, he must be brought to the book. No mercy here, please. No excuses either citing the crores of rupees riding on Khan. Big bucks and charity cannot be reasons for pardon, especially when it comes to crimes like drunk driving and poaching.
The Jodhpur judge must have been under tremendous pressure to free Khan, but I think he stood up to save the day for the Indian judiciary.
Salman Khan is still quite a long ways away from legal panacea with Judge Ravinder Kumar Joshi of the Jodhpur Court having asked for more documents, including files of previous cases heard by Rural and High Courts before he will take a decision on the actor's bail plea. Both the defence and prosecution will present further arguments at 10:30am tomorrow, Saturday, and the Judge will also peruse relevant documents before making his decision. This means that Salman will be spending at least another night in Jodhpur Central Jail, if not more.
#BREAKING -- Salman Khan's bail order has not been reserved for tomorrow. When the proceedings start tomorrow the judge will go through the documents and then both Defence and Prosecution will argue, then the order may come | @saahilmenghani reports pic.twitter.com/t551EwpaNH— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 6, 2018
It turns out that Salman Khan's lawyer Mahesh Bora was inaccurate in his statement to CNN-News18 that arguments for the bail hearing are over and only the decision will be pronounced tomorrow. According to the prosecution lawyer, "Saying that the arguments are over and the order has been reserved for tomorrow is wrong." The order was reportedly deferred because Judge Ravinder Kumar Joshi asked for records from previous cases judged by the Rural Court and High Court. The arguments will proceed tomorrow, and it is uncertain till what time they will extend. In the meanwhile, Salman will continue to be held at Barrack Number 2 at Jodhpur Central Jail.
#BREAKING -- #SalmanConvicted: Saying that the arguments are over and the order has been reserved for tomorrow is wrong, According to the prosecution lawyer | @saahilmenghani with more details #BlackBuckPoachingCase LIVE: https://t.co/ocEuqVKw3P pic.twitter.com/mbjmKVBHoY— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 6, 2018
The bail hearing for Salman Khan concluded earlier than expected at the Jodhpur Sessions Court where the actor's defence team presented their arguments, with the judge having deferred the decision - of whether bail will be granted or not - to tomorrow at 10:30am. Speaking to CNN-News18's Saahil Menghani, Salman's lawyer Mahesh Bora said, "Arguments are over, only the order will be read out tomorrow." The lawyer seemed quite perturbed, as this means his client will have to spend another night in Jodhpur Central Jail.
#EXCLUSIVE -- #SalmanConvicted | Arguments are over, only the order will be read out tomorrow: Mahesh Bora, Salman Khan's lawyer to CNN-News18's @saahilmenghani #BlackBuckPoachingCase LIVE: https://t.co/ocEuqVKw3P pic.twitter.com/AmTtAjQF2F— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 6, 2018
Salman Khan's bail order has been reserved for tomorrow, with the bail plea hearing having just concluded in the Jodhpur Court. The order will be pronounced at 10:30 am tomorrow, meaning that the actor will have to spend another night in the Jodhpur Central Jail. Salman is being held in Barrack Number 2, where he is sharing a cell with self-styled godman and rape accused Asaram Bapu, whose dinner he shared last night.
#BREAKING -- #SalmanConvicted: Salman Khan's bail order reserved for 10:30 am tomorrow— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 6, 2018
LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/ocEuqVKw3P pic.twitter.com/0P5xfXCYRY
Every time Bollywood actor Salman Khan steps out, he is always surrounded by his unwaveringly loyal bodyguard and alter ego: Gurmeet Singh aka Shera. Shera was on Salman’s side when a Jodhpur court handed the actor five-year jail term for killing two blackbucks. Salman’s bodyguard of 20 years is the most recognisable security personnel in tinsel town. The man is famous for declaring that he can die for Khan. Salman too treats Shera like his brother. The actor even dedicated his 2011 film titled Bodyguard to his loyal bodyguard.
Salman Khan's bail hearing has begun at the Jodhpur Sessions Court, where the actor's sisters and bodyguard are also present. Salman's lawyers, who told reporters that they had received death threats via SMS and calls allegedly from members of the Bishnoi community, plan to submit 54 grounds for suspension or outright dismissal of the case, citing unreliable eyewitness testimonies and discrepancies in DNA and other evidence.
#BREAKING -- #BlackBuckPoachingCase: Salman Khan's bail hearing begins#SalmanConvicted LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/W2GV9SNf0T pic.twitter.com/v3IlCcwfcP— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 6, 2018
According to Pakistan's Geo News, the country's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday slammed the five-year jail term given to Bollywood actor Salman Khan as ‘discriminatory’. "Salman Khan has been sentenced because he's a minority," the foreign minister said while speaking to Hamid Mir, anchor of Geo News program Capital Talk. To sentence him in a case that is twenty years old goes on to show that lives of those who are Muslims, 'untouchables' or Christians are not valued in India, he said. Asif added, "May be if he belonged to the religion of the ruling party of India he would not have been given such a harsh sentence and the court might have been lenient with him."
Salman Khan's lawyer, prior to the actor's bail hearing, to take place shortly at Jodhpur's session court shared that he's been getting death threats, telling him to drop the case. "I am getting death threats. The message said 'Salman Khan ka case ko chodh dijiye, warna goli maarenge," said Salman Khan's lawyer to reporters when he arrived at the court just now. Salman's legal team has prepared a 51 page document, with 54 grounds for the sentence to be suspended,
#SalmanConvicted -- I am getting death threats. The message said 'Salman Khan ka case ko chodh dijiye, warna goli maarenge': Salman Khan's lawyer #BlackBuckPoachingCase LIVE: https://t.co/ZomJCfMtr2 pic.twitter.com/BbGw5OlRWt— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 6, 2018
Salman Khan's sisters, Alvira and Arpita, have just arrived at the Jodhpur Sessions Court, where the actor's bail hearing is scheduled for 10:30 am today. They were accompanied by Salman's long-time bodyguard Shera. Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, and Salman Khan's brothers, Arbaaz and Sohail, will reportedly take the 11:45 am flight out of Mumbai to Jodhpur to join their family in this time of trouble.
#SalmanConvicted -- Salman Khan's sister reaches Jodhpur Session Court along with the actor's bodyguard Shera | @saahilmenghani with more details #BlackBuckPoachingCase LIVE: https://t.co/ZomJCfMtr2 pic.twitter.com/laDbK6jxtG— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 6, 2018
The judge at the Jodhpur Sessions Court, which will decide the fate of Salman Khan's bail application and his probable future, has arrived at the court. The plea for bail is scheduled to take place at 10:30 am. Stay tuned for updates.
#LIVE -- #BlackBuckPoachingCase: Jodhpur Session Court Judge arrives in court#SalmanConvicted LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/ZomJCfMtr2— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 6, 2018
With the bail hearing for Salman Khan expected to begin in a Jodhpur at 10:30am today, the Bollywood superstar's colleagues are hopeful that he'll be released today itself. Salman, sentenced to five-year jail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, spent a restless night in the Jodhpur Central Prison, sources in the jail told News18. He was reportedly housed in barrack number 2 of the Jodhpur prison, with just a curtain separating him from rape accused and self-styled godman Asaram. Sources said Salman refused the simple jail spread of Dal-Roti and accepted Asaram’s offer to share his food, which is brought from a nearby ashram every evening. The actor, however, refused when Asaram offered him his mattress, preferring to sleep own his own rug.
#SalmanConvicted -- Salman Khan's bail hearing at 10:30 am, Bollywood hopes the actor comes home today | @shilparathnam with more details— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 6, 2018
LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/Ln3BCkRQJB pic.twitter.com/2YVADm6snr
This Salman's fourth stint in the Jodhpur Central Jail. He had earlier spent a total of 18 days in the jail in 1998, 2006 and 2007, all for cases of poaching. The actor was alleged to have shot and killed the blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain. Blackbuck, from the antelope family, is an endangered animal and included in the schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act-1972. While Salman was convicted, the trial court in Jodhpur acquitted his Bollywood colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and a local, Dushyant Singh, giving them the "benefit of doubt" for the incident in October 1998. Besides attracting attention due to Salman's popularity, the case also caught the nation's imagination because it was the first time that five actors were involved in one single case. "The accused is a popular actor whose deeds are followed by people. Despite this, the accused hunted two blackbucks," said Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri in his written judgment.
Varun Dhawan, who recently starred in a remake of Salman Khan's 90's cult hit, Judwaa, spoke out in defence of the actor, who was sentenced to five years imprisonment by a Jodhpur sessions court for the killing of two blackbucks, which are on the endangered list and revered by the local Bishnoi community. Dhawan said, "I know for a fact that Salman bhai and his family have the utmost respect and faith in our judiciary system. Salman Khan is one of the strongest and most genuine people I know and I’m sure he will come out of this stronger."
I know for a fact that Salman bhai and his family have the utmost respect and faith in our judiciary system. @BeingSalmanKhan is one of the strongest and most genuine people I know and I’m sure he will come out of this stronger.— Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 5, 2018
The Dabbang star, whose bail plea will come up for hearing at 10:30 am today, reportedly slept on a rug on the floor. Sources said his blood pressure shot up three times through the night, with doctors constantly monitoring the actor’s health. He was also given a tablet to keep his BP under check, sources said. Jail superintendent Vikram Singh had earlier said that Salman would have a simple wooden bed, a rug and a cooler in his cell. On the reported threat to Salman by a gangster, Singh said, “We are thinking of keeping him with some other prisoners from tomorrow (Friday) so that he is not alone considering the threat to him." A local gangster had reportedly said he would kill Salman in Jodhpur.
Salman Khan, sentenced to five-year jail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, spent a restless night in the Jodhpur Central Prison, sources in the jail told News18. Salman, prisoner no. 106, was reportedly housed in barrack number 2 of the Jodhpur prison, with just a curtain separating him from rape accused and self-styled godman Asaram. Sources said Salman refused the simple jail spread of Dal-Roti and accepted Asaram’s offer to share his food, which is brought from a nearby ashram every evening. The actor, however, refused when Asaram offered him his mattress, sources said. Also Read: Salman Khan 'Shared' Asaram's Food, But Rejected His 'Mattress Offer'
Jodhpur: Bollywood actor Salman Khan, sentenced to five-year jail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, spent a restless night in the Jodhpur Central Prison, sources in the jail told News18.
Salman Khan's legal team has questioned the accuracy of eyewitness Poonam Chand's testimony, saying that her statement is unreliable as she was allegedly quite a distance away from the hunting site. He also said that Salman has been given such a harsh sentence due to his celebrity status. "Poonam Chand stayed around two kilometers from the killing spot. Then how did he hear the sound of the Gypsy. Secondly there were no tyre marks of the Gypsy around the area too," said Saraswat.
#EXCLUSIVE -- CNN-News18 accesses Salman's defence argument for bail: 'Eyewitness Poonam Chand's account is not reliable. Salman is paying the price for his celebrity status. 5-Year jail term is too harsh' | @Zebaism with more details | #SalmanConvicted pic.twitter.com/Vopo5w3S9E— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 6, 2018
Hastimal Saraswat, Salman Khan's lawyer, told News18 that there are definite problems with the verdict delivered by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri and that it needs reconsideration. Saraswat has maintained that one of the key grounds is that the eyewitness statement of Poonam Chand cannot be relied as there are several discrepancies in the statements and are doubtful. "Poonam Chand stayed around two kilometers from the killing spot. Then how did he hear the sound of the Gypsy. Secondly there were no Tyre marks of the Gypsy around the area too," said Saraswat. But the judge set aside this contention stating that the eyewitness had itself said that the grave of the black buck was made at a distance of half a kilometer from his house and the other witness whose name is Bhavarlal Vanpal from the defence have also agreed that Poonam Chand stayed at a distance of over a half a kilometer from the Killing site. The bail application which has also prayed for the suspension of the five year sentence has raised serious questions on the way the trial court has handled the point of DNA evidence.
Even as Salman Khan has spent a night as prisoner no 106 in Jodhpur Central jail, hopes are not completely over for the Bollywood actor as his lawyer is ready with a 51 page bail application where 54 grounds have been raised for the judge to consider and grant him bail. Hastimal Saraswat, Khan's lawyer told News18 that there are definite problems with the verdict delivered by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri and that it needs reconsideration. Khan currently has no plans to appeal in the High Court as the right of first appeal is yet to be exhausted and in case it fails, it is only then that HC will be approached. "If it was not Salman Khan, bail would have been granted the next day," said Saraswat.
Even as animal rights groups hailed the Jodhpur court's decision to sentence Salman Khan to five years imprisonment for the alleged killing of two blackbucks in 1998, his colleagues in the film industry were as vocal in their support for the superstar. Veteran actor Kabir Bedi tweeted his support for Bollywood's bhai, noting,"The length of sentence seems excessive and must be appealed."
Feeling very sad that Salman Khan has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for allegedly shooting a black buck. 5 years! The length of sentence seems excessive and must be appealed. @BeingSalmanKhan has all my sympathy and support. #WeLoveYouSalmanKhan— KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) April 5, 2018
If there is one thing that Jodhpur (Rural) Court judge Dev Kumar Khatri relied on the most in his 200-page verdict convicting Salman Khan, it was primarily eyewitness Poonam Chand’s statement. Khatri dismissed most of the defence arguments, sentencing the Bollywood actor to a five-year jail term and a fine of Rs 10,000. The judge acquitted Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Dushyant Singh as the eyewitness could not corroborate his charges with his statement or could neither identify any of them correctly. The judge noted that the eyewitness could only speak clearly about Salman and that he fired and killed the two black bucks.
Their hunting was portrayed in the miniature paintings of the Mughal era and they were the targets of royal families for centuries for sport, but today the now-endangered blackbuck felled a superstar. Highlighting the vulnerability of this animal species, Gauri Maulekhi, Trustee, People For Animals (PFA) says blackbucks, known for their soft coat and characteristic twisted horns, are very "nervous by nature and sometimes just die of cardiac arrest only in the face of a perceived danger". "In 2008, they were declared 'Near Threatened' by International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), but in 2017, moved to the category of 'Least Concern'," she said. According to the IUCNredlist.org, their range declined sharply in the 20th century because of "unsustainable hunting". "The blackbuck formerly occurred across almost the whole of the Indian subcontinent south of the Himalaya. Their range decreased during the 20th century and they are now extinct in Bangladesh and Pakistan. Blackbuck are still present in the terai zone of Nepal," it said.
Blackbucks are protected animals under the Schedule I of the Wildlife Act since 1972. Tiger, leopard, elephant, pangolin, monitor lizards, pythons fall in the same category. Scientifically called Antilope cervicapra, it is an ungulate species of antelope native to the Indian subcontinent and has a life span of 10-15 years, experts said. In India, they are found across Gujarat, Maharastra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh. A herbivore species, blackbucks inhabit in open grassland, dry thorn scrub, scrubland and lightly-wooded country as well as agricultural margins, where it is often seen feeding in fields. They are mainly sedentary, but in summer may move longer distances in search of water and forage.
Animal right groups have welcomed Salman Khan’s sentencing, saying the verdict proves that no one is above the law. A section of activists, however, said the actor should have been given the maximum punishment under the Wildlife Act. "The verdict shows, whether you are Salman Khan or an ordinary citizen, the facts will be heard by a court and the law will prevail," said PETA India spokesperson Sachin Bangera. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), People For Animals (PFA), Wildlife SOS and Humane Society were among the groups that welcomed the verdict.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s bail plea will be heard by a Sessions Court in Jodhpur at 10:30am today. The actor spent the night in the Jodhpur Central Prison after being convicted by a trial court in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and sentenced to five years in jail. Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks in October 1998 during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain in the Rajasthani city. His co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari were acquitted by the court. Salman Khan, now Qaidi No. 106 at the Jodhpur prison, was reportedly served simple dal-roti last night, but did not eat. He reportedly has a simple wooden bed, a rug and a cooler in his cell.
