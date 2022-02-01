Salman Khan Catches Up With Pratik Sehajpal, Ritesh at Bigg Boss 15 After-Party, UmRash Reunite With Rajiv

Bigg Boss 15 might be over but that hasn’t ended the bond between the contestants. While show winner Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra went out on their first date as a couple post the show, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz were seen catching up with each other at the after-party. Adding more glamour to the meeting was the host Salman Khan himself. On Monday, the runner up of the show Pratik Sejahpal took to Instagram to share a photo with Salman from their party.

Expressing gratitude, he wrote, “Thank you for all the love and support and also the T-shirt Bhai.

I hope you’re proud of me. @beingsalmankhan Dreams come true just gotta have faith ❤️."

Wildcard contestant Rajiv shared a selfie with Salman and wrote, “With the Legend at the after party! Thank you so much Bhai ❤️ for being an amazing host as always! For guiding and looking after me always in the show! Lots of love and thank you for a lovely after party! ❤️ @beingsalmankhan."

Rajiv also shared a photo with Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz. After the former’s midway entry in the show as a wildcard contestant, she had formed a strong bond with Umar. They were often linked up with each other in the show. Rajiv wrote, “Here you go UMRASHJIV together for our fans!!! My 2 bestest!!! @umarriazz91 @imrashamidesai #umarriaz #rashamidesai #rajivadatia."

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh, too, shared a couple of photos from the reunion.

Here’s what the Bigg Boss couples Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat and Tejasswi-Karan has been up to post the show:

After four months of entertaining its audience, Bigg Boss 15 concluded on Sunday, January 30 and Tejasswi Prakash lifted the trophy. Pratik was the first runner up whereas Karan came in third. Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai too made it to the top six.

