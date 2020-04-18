Salman Khan Caught on Camera Sneaking Up on Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur During Video Chat

Salman Khan and some of his family members are living out the lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor has been sharing awareness videos about the coronavirus and the activities he is up to at the farm.

Now, a funny video has surfaced online which shows him with his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. The video shows Iulia conducting a chat session, when Salman accidentally sneaks up from behind. The actor soon realises he is on camera and moves away quickly, as an embarrassed Iulia tries to continue with the chat.

Even after he is out of the frame, Iulia is seen smiling and gesturing at him. A Salman fan club has shared the video clip on Instagram.

Salman, along with his nephew Nirvaan (Sohail Khan's son), his sister Arpita Khan, her husband Aayush Sharma and their children have been stationed at his Panvel farmhouse since the time the coronavirus lockdown was announced. They had gone there for a short trip, but couldn't return to Mumbai because of the lockdown.

A few days back, he came out with a 10-minute, hard-hitting video message for those who have violated the Covid-19 lockdown guidelines. He spoke about the corona warriors, who are putting themselves at risk in order to protect the nation. He also spoke about people who are putting everyone's life at risk by going out during the lockdown.

