MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Salman Khan Caught on Camera Sneaking Up on Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur During Video Chat

Salman Khan Caught on Camera Sneaking Up on Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur During Video Chat

Salman Khan was caught on camera sneaking up on rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur as she was in a video chat session.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 1:29 PM IST
Share this:

Salman Khan and some of his family members are living out the lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor has been sharing awareness videos about the coronavirus and the activities he is up to at the farm.

Now, a funny video has surfaced online which shows him with his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. The video shows Iulia conducting a chat session, when Salman accidentally sneaks up from behind. The actor soon realises he is on camera and moves away quickly, as an embarrassed Iulia tries to continue with the chat.

Even after he is out of the frame, Iulia is seen smiling and gesturing at him. A Salman fan club has shared the video clip on Instagram.

Salman, along with his nephew Nirvaan (Sohail Khan's son), his sister Arpita Khan, her husband Aayush Sharma and their children have been stationed at his Panvel farmhouse since the time the coronavirus lockdown was announced. They had gone there for a short trip, but couldn't return to Mumbai because of the lockdown.

A few days back, he came out with a 10-minute, hard-hitting video message for those who have violated the Covid-19 lockdown guidelines. He spoke about the corona warriors, who are putting themselves at risk in order to protect the nation. He also spoke about people who are putting everyone's life at risk by going out during the lockdown.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,906

    +290*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,378

    +543*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,992

    +225*  

  • Total DEATHS

    480

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,518,026

    +52,053*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,240,191

    +88,992*

  • Cured/Discharged

    568,343

    +26,842*  

  • Total DEATHS

    153,822

    +10,097*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres